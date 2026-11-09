Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 9th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 9th November, 2026.

The Presidency has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu borrowed ₦120 trillion within three years of assuming office, describing the figures circulating on social media as misleading.

Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, made the clarification in a statement posted on 𝕏 earlier on Sunday, November 8, accusing opposition groups of spreading propaganda.

A viral graphic had claimed that 16 Nigerian leaders borrowed a combined ₦46 trillion over 63 years, while Tinubu accumulated ₦120 trillion in loans within three years despite removing the petrol subsidy.

However, Olusegun said the comparison failed to account for previously unrecognised government liabilities and changes in the exchange rate.

He explained that Nigeria’s ₦46 trillion public debt at the end of 2022 excluded ₦22.7 trillion in Central Bank of Nigeria Ways and Means advances, which the government officially recognised in May 2023.

He also noted that previous calculations converted the country’s foreign debt using an exchange rate of ₦448 to the dollar, despite the parallel market rate exceeding ₦700 at the time.

According to him, the unification of the exchange rate in June 2023 increased the naira value of existing dollar-denominated debt by ₦13.4 trillion on paper, without the government taking additional dollar loans.

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has faulted the National Assembly for approving policies and bills presented by President Bola Tinubu regardless of public concern.

He claimed that the National Assembly approves bills without considering their implications and described lawmakers as a rubber stamp for Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the allegation while speaking at the inauguration of the NDC campaign council in Jigawa State, which was held in Dutse, the state capital.

He specifically faulted the National Assembly for passing the tax reform bills, alleging that some lawmakers supported the process despite concerns about its implications for ordinary Nigerians.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied reports that it negotiated the ₦40,000 consequential adjustment granted to federal workers following the implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage.

The NLC clarified that the responsibility for the consequential wage negotiation rested solely with public sector unions.

The Congress described claims linking it to the negotiation of the adjustment as false, accusing unnamed individuals of deliberately distorting Nigeria’s collective bargaining framework to mislead workers and create divisions within the labour movement.

Naija News reports that the position of the NLC was made known in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Acting General Secretary, Comrade Benson Upah.

The NLC said its role in the 2024 minimum wage negotiations was restricted to determining the national minimum wage, which serves as the basic salary floor for workers.

It explained that consequential adjustments, which involve reviewing existing salary structures to reflect a new minimum wage, were negotiated separately by unions in their respective sectors.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed regret over his failure to form an alliance with the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, during the 2023 general election.

Naija News recalls that before the 2023 presidential election, Kwankwaso rejected proposals to run alongside Peter Obi, arguing that he had more political experience and higher academic qualifications, including a PhD.

However, Kwankwaso regretted the decision on Saturday while addressing party supporters at the 360 Event Centre in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

Kwankwaso said a joint presidential ticket with Peter Obi in 2023 could have defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not take a position on the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) until it obtains and reviews the certified true copy of the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led caretaker committee.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the commission would examine the judgment before deciding on its next course of action.

Speaking to Sunday Punch, Haruna said INEC would not rely on media reports to determine its position, stressing the need to obtain the court’s official decision.

He added that the commission would deliberate on the matter at its meeting next week before deciding on the appropriate action.

Haruna also said INEC would comply with any subsequent court order if the Mark-led faction appealed against the judgment and secured an injunction staying its execution.

The vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that he and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, held an emergency meeting following the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led ADC leadership and Atiku’s presidential nomination for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the National Working Committee led by former Senate President, David Mark, in a ruling that also invalidated the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the development during an interview on Mainland 98.3fm, Amaechi warned that a judgment against his party’s leadership could trigger unrest.

Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has recalled how a social media influencer ignored and rejected her offer to pay for promotional content for her 2024 movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’.

Naija News reports that Funke made this known during a panel session at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND).

Funke Akindele said she was initially reluctant to reach out to the unnamed influencer but eventually decided to send a message seeking collaboration for her film.

According to the thespian, she waited for several days before receiving a response that the influencer’s management was not interested in the proposed collaboration.

Funke said the experience did not discourage her from pursuing promotional partnerships, stressing that she had learnt to handle rejection without allowing it to affect her.

The filmmaker said she later came across claims that she had blocked someone because of the disagreement, but she did not provide details about the influencer.

Veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has clarified that Yoruba people started home video in Nigeria and not Nollywood.

Naija News reports that Owoh made the clarification during an appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by Nigerian skit maker cum content creator, Adebayo Abidemi, popularly known as Bae U.

Osuofia explained that the name Nollywood did not exist when he and other filmmakers began making films, stressing that it was adopted later after discussions among those involved in the industry.

He credited Yoruba filmmakers, including veteran filmmaker, Hubert Ogunde, for starting the home-video tradition and helping make it popular.

He maintained that his position about Nollywood had been misunderstood, adding that his claim was about home video and not the creation of Nollywood.

Manchester United twice fought back from two goals down to earn a dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa in an eight-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford earlier today, November 8.

The result denied Aston Villa a win and extended their unbeaten league run to six matches, while Manchester United continued their disappointing start to the campaign.

Villa stunned the hosts with two goals inside the opening four minutes. Alysson opened the scoring in the first minute, finishing John McGinn’s pass before Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage three minutes later, reacting quickest to a rebound after Senne Lammens saved Alysson’s initial effort.

Naija News gathered that the draw leaves Manchester United with just one win from their opening 10 league matches, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1972/73 season.

On the other hand, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches, recording three wins and three draws during that period.

The Flamingos of Nigeria have received a $50,000 cash reward following their historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The reward was presented to the team on Saturday night by National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsor Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu during a special reception held in their honour.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko, Director-General Bukola Olopade and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The players are also expected to receive additional rewards in recognition of their historic achievement.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos clinched the title on Saturday, November 7, after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, becoming the first African nation to win the competition.