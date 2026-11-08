Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 8th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 8th November, 2026.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has commended the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for returning a multi-billion naira donation to the church after it was found to be the proceeds of crime.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede disclosed this on Saturday while speaking to RCCG workers at a pre-Holy Ghost Congress meeting.

The EFCC chairman had been invited by Adeboye to address the workers on financial accountability, according to Church Times Nigeria.

Olukoyede said a church member had given billions of naira towards one of the church’s projects, but the commission’s investigations showed that the funds were linked to financial crime.

He said that once the church was informed, Adeboye ordered that the money be refunded within 24 hours. The EFCC boss did not name the donor, the project or the amount involved.

Olukoyede, a pastor himself, lamented the growing involvement of church leaders in financial crimes and controversies over church project contracts.

He urged church officials to investigate the source of donations and reject funds of questionable origin.

He also spoke of another church allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme, whose leader, he said, initially resisted the EFCC but later refunded a large sum when the commission threatened to go to court.

The EFCC chairman warned that religious status would not shield anyone from prosecution.

Olukoyede further cautioned against materialism, rivalry and power struggles in churches, and raised concerns over reports that some people paid bribes to secure leadership positions in the RCCG.

In his reaction, Adeboye assured that the RCCG would not cover up for anyone involved in financial misconduct.

He charged the church’s pastors to keep proper financial records and avoid corruption.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Tinubu to give account of the ₦15.8 trillion saved from the removal of fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Obi made the demand in a post shared on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

He commended Tinubu for spending a night in Akwa-Ibom State but also challenged him to visit the remaining states and feel the pains of Nigerians.

Obi also asked Tinubu to explain to Nigerians what he did with the $100 billion loans he has taken since he assumed office in 2023.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as ‘intellectually malnourished’ over his position on the removal of the fuel subsidy, while also declaring that Peter Obi has become politically irrelevant.

Naija News reports that Shettima made the remarks on Saturday during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign in the Ikwerre area of Rivers State.

The vice president accused Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, of listening to what he called ‘voodoo economists’ who advised him to restore fuel subsidy.

He also took a swipe at Obi, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, claiming that he had lost his political relevance.

Shettima further accused opposition figures of trying to damage Tinubu’s image instead of recognising what he described as the president’s achievements.

The vice president also defended Tinubu’s economic policies, describing the president as a decent man who took difficult decisions to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing.

According to him, Nigeria was close to economic collapse when Tinubu assumed office about three and a half years ago.

Shettima said the president chose to address the challenges instead of pushing them forward or blaming his predecessor.

The Federal Government has said electricity supply could begin to improve in some affected areas within the next 48 to 72 hours as efforts continue to restore power to households and businesses.

Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, gave the assurance in a statement signed and released on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Tegbe acknowledged the hardship caused by the current outages in four states, including Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He explained that planned maintenance at Egbin Power Station, coupled with gas supply problems at some thermal power plants, had reduced the amount of electricity available on the national grid.

The minister also blamed the situation on the sabotage of key transmission lines, saying the damage had affected alternative routes for supplying electricity to some areas, particularly Lagos.

According to the statement, grid operators have introduced load shedding in some locations to manage the limited electricity available.

Tegbe said his team was working to bring the affected generating units back into operation in phases, with the first units expected to return within 48 to 72 hours.

He further disclosed that the government was working with operators to improve gas supply and speed up repairs to damaged power infrastructure.

Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that Okowa made his position known on Saturday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The former governor, who was the running mate to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election, said he had changed his political position after assessing the direction of the country under Tinubu’s administration.

He admitted that he belonged to a different political camp during the last presidential election but maintained that the circumstances had changed, making him willing to support the President for another term.

According to him, the President has demonstrated good intentions towards Nigeria through his policies, despite the difficulties associated with some of the decisions taken by his government.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said that President Bola Tinubu would not listen to appeals over the court nullification of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy unless he is confronted.

Naija News reports that Momodu stated this in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to a video shared on social media in which Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State appealed to the Tinubu administration not to destroy Nigeria’s democratic institutions following the Federal High Court judgment that nullified the ADC leadership and Atiku’s emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

In the video, Makinde had appealed to the incumbent administration to desist from shutting out the opposition.

Sharing Makinde’s video, Momodu, who is Deputy Director-General, Media and Communications of the ADC Presidential Campaign, disagreed with the approach of appealing to the president.

He said, “I assure you, sir, he (Tinubu) won’t listen unless he is confronted. He has the hawks goading him on. This was how the June 12, 1993, presidential election was recklessly annulled and Nigeria is still bleeding till this day.

“Truth is, Tinubu has already crossed the Rubicon and the consequences will be severe on our long suffering nation. Despite the obvious evidence that he no longer enjoys power, the pecuniary interests of his desperate acolytes will never allow the will of the people reign supreme unless God intervenes.

“It is yet another disaster of monumental proportions. As they say in America, this is how the cookie crumbles!!!.”

Nollywood actor, Boma Akpore, has expressed concern over the current situation of the country, saying Nigeria seems to be moving in the wrong direction.

Naija News reports that the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared his concerns during an interview with TheCable.

Boma said the country was facing a difficult period and urged citizens to take the 2027 elections seriously by making decisions that would improve Nigerians’ lives.

The reality TV star explained that his concerns were not based on his personal circumstances, but on the hardship many people across the country were experiencing.

Nollywood actress Moji Afolayan has spoken on her experience growing up in a polygamous family.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actress made this known during an interview with African A-List.

Moji disclosed that growing up in a polygamous household exposed her to situations she would not want another woman to experience.

She said she had no intention of marrying into such a family because she understood the challenges that could come with it.

However, despite her decision, she eventually married a man who had been married before.

She explained that her husband was a widower, as his first wife had died before she married him.

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has made some major changes to his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Tanzania, dropping striker Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The 24-man squad, released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday, also features the return of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who is expected to provide cover following Okoye’s omission, Naija News reports.

Chelle has also handed a first invitation to midfielder Tochukwu Nnadi, while recalling Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Yusuf Alhassan, Samson Tijani and Suleiman Mubarak to the national team.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi retains his place in the squad, but Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka have been left out of the latest selection.

In the attacking department, the coach has kept several players from the previous international window.

Ademola Lookman and Tolu Arokodare are among the forwards selected, alongside Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Nigeria will welcome Tanzania to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on November 13 before travelling to Dar es Salaam for the return fixture on November 17.

The Super Eagles are currently three points behind Guinea-Bissau in Group L, with only the group winners guaranteed qualification for the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United), Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC), Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic).

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos), Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest), Benjamin Fredrick (Brentford), Semi Ajayi (Hull City), Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham), Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava).

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas), Yusuf Alhassan (New England Revolution), Tochukwu Nnadi (Marseille), Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova), Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio), Suleiman Mubarak (Slavia Prague).

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid), Moses Simon (Paris FC), Akor Adams (Venezia FC), Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC), Moses Usor (LASK), Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry FC).

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is facing a spell on the sidelines after Galatasaray confirmed that he will undergo knee surgery following an injury in their UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.

Naija News reports that the Turkish club announced on Friday that an MRI scan revealed a loose body in the Nigerian forward’s left knee after he suffered a strain during the encounter.

According to Galatasaray, Osimhen is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on Saturday at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital.

The operation will be carried out by the club’s doctor, Yener İnce.

In a statement, the club said, “Our player Victor Osimhen, who suffered a strain in his left knee during our UEFA Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart and was found to have a loose body in MRI scans, is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery tomorrow at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by our club doctor Yener İnce.”

Galatasaray also confirmed that the 26-year-old striker would miss its next fixture against Amed S. F.

Naija News reports that the development is a concern for Nigeria, as Osimhen is now expected to miss the Super Eagles’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Tanzania on November 13 and 17.

His absence would leave Nigeria without one of its key attacking options for the matches.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray is yet to give a date for Osimhen’s return to action.

The Super Eagles and the Turkish champions will be hoping the striker makes a full recovery after Saturday’s operation.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.