Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 7th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 7th November, 2026.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to face him and other opposition in a free, fair and credible election, rather than use political influence to frustrate the contest.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Friday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of using political pressure and court processes to weaken opposition parties, alleging that such moves were part of an attempt to push Nigeria towards a one-party state.

While insisting that he is still in the race and will appear on the ballot, Atiku warned Tinubu that court manoeuvres cannot stop Nigerians from deciding the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

According to Atiku, the latest court ruling should not be mistaken for the will of Nigerians, stressing that the people must be allowed to choose their leaders.

Atiku also alleged attempts to compromise the voters’ register through AI-generated photographs, false names and fictitious identities.

Blaming the government for worsening economic hardship, the former Vice President criticised Tinubu’s administration over fuel subsidy removal, the naira’s decline and rising food prices.

He also cited factory closures, youth migration, banditry and kidnapping among the country’s challenges, declaring that he would not abandon the contest.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) Chairmen Forum of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has threatened to stage a nationwide protest against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if it fails to implement Thursday’s court judgement on the party’s leadership crisis.

The forum wants INEC to remove the names of former Senate President David Mark and members of his dissolved Interim National Working Committee (NWC) from its portal and replace them with those of Nafiu Bala Gombe and other officials it considers legally recognised.

It also called on the electoral commission to reopen its portal to allow the party to conduct fresh primaries where necessary and upload its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The forum’s Secretary, Kennedy Odion, made the demands while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Naija News reports.

He was reacting to the judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which removed the Mark-led interim leadership of the party.

Odion said the ruling nullified decisions taken by the dissolved NWC, including the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate and the emergence of other candidates through its congresses and national convention.

He described the judgement as confirmation of the forum’s position that the Mark-led leadership was not recognised under the party’s constitution.

Odion also argued that the judgement had confirmed that Atiku, his running mate, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and other candidates produced by the interim leadership were not the party’s authentic candidates.

The David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the Federal High Court judgement that removed its leadership.

The opposition party also disclosed that it had filed an application seeking a stay of execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

The party made this known in a statement on Friday, November 6, adding that it had formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the legal steps taken, Naja News reports.

The appeal is against the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja on November 5, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2025, involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the ADC.

The party urged INEC to refrain from taking any further action on the matter until the Court of Appeal has considered the case.

It argued that the application for a stay of execution was yet to be decided and that the electoral commission should not take any step that could affect the outcome of the appeal.

According to the ADC, it expects INEC to respect the ongoing legal process and allow the appellate court to hear the matter before making any decision connected to the judgement.

The party also urged its members and supporters to remain calm, insisting that the court judgement would not stop its political activities.

It said its campaigns would continue while it explored all available legal options to defend its position.

The ADC further expressed confidence that the facts and legal arguments would receive proper consideration at the appellate court.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied claims that it is responsible for the crisis rocking the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The APC said the leaders of the ADC, which it described as ‘pirates’, are responsible for the challenges facing the opposition party.

It also accused the ADC of always crying foul whenever court judgments go against the party.

Naija News reports that the APC statement follows earlier claims by the ADC that the ruling party is behind the Thursday judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, sacking the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and invalidating the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

However, in its denial, the APC clarified that the case that led to the court judgment was initiated by a legal challenge brought by ADC national officers who were dissatisfied with what was happening within the party.

It accused David Mark and Atiku of conducting a hostile takeover of the ADC and only reaping the consequences of their actions.

The APC urged the ADC to stop crying wolf and approach the Court of Appeal if it is unsatisfied with the court ruling.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned Nigerians against electing African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Friday while addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting organized by the Rainbow Coalition in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The FCT minister questioned Atiku’s record during his eight years as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike accused the former vice president of supervising the sale of several government-owned companies and assets during the administration’s privatisation programme.

He challenged Atiku to explain what became of the companies sold under his watch, insisting that Nigerians should demand accountability from him before considering his presidential ambition.

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu would defeat the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, Peter Obi, if his counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, were not on the ballot.

Naija News reports that Adeyanju made the claim in a Facebook post on Thursday, amid the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that a Federal High Court judgment had nullified the party’s leadership and the emergence of Atiku as its presidential candidate.

Reacting, Adeyanju stated that Atiku is the greatest threat to Tinubu’s re-election, adding that Obi stands no chance against the president without the former vice president.

Adeyanju said, “Tinubu will defeat Obi/Kwankwaso with more than 7million votes if Atiku is not on the ballot. It will be a walk over from the minute Atiku is not on the ballot.

“Even if Atiku campaigns for Obi, Tinubu will still defeat him.”

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has shared his experience of travelling on the same flight with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats singer disclosed this in a post on his social media page.

Odumodublvck expressed surprise at seeing Obi travelling in economy class.

He admitted that he previously thought reports about the politician flying on regular commercial seats were untrue.

He further disclosed that some people had to persuade Obi to sit in the business class section, but the politician remained in economy.

The rapper added that Obi eventually became his seatmate during the flight.

He described the former Anambra governor as a simple man.

He wrote: “I Dey Same Flight With Peter Obi Right Now. Baba Dey Fly Econs. I Think Say Na Myth. Dem Gatts Beg Am Make E Sitdown For Business. Now Na My Seat Partner 😁. Very Simple Man.”

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has expressed anger over the persistent electricity crisis in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the actress voiced her frustration in a post on her Instagram page.

Henshaw called out the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe complaining that electricity is usually restored for only a few minutes before going off again.

She asked why she was still struggling with basic electricity supply in 2026.

The thespian expressed disbelief that citizens have continued to experience such poor service despite the importance of electricity to daily activities and businesses.

A Federal Government delegation led by National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman, Shehu Dikko, will attend the Flamingos of Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final against Japan in Morocco on Saturday, November 7.

The Nigerian delegation will include NSC Director-General, Bukola Olopade, and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi.

Naija News reports that FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe are also expected to attend the World Cup final.

The final, which will be the 52nd and last match of the 2026 edition of the tournament, will take place at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 pm Nigerian time.

The Flamingos will be aiming to make history by becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

However, they face a tough challenge against Japan, who are appearing in their fourth final and won the competition in 2014.

Japanese teenagers have won all six matches on their way to the final, strengthening their title credentials with impressive wins over Ghana and North Korea.

On the other hand, the Flamingos of Nigeria secured their spot in the final after beating defending champions North Korea in the group stage and Brazil in the semi-finals.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has revealed that he knew nothing about Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football until the announcement became public.

Naija News reports that Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement in an Instagram video on Thursday, November 5, a day before Jesus was scheduled to name his squad for this month’s Nations League fixtures.

Speaking at a news conference earlier today, November 6, Jesus said he had intended to include the Al-Nassr striker in his squad because of his impressive performances.

“I found out when we all did,” Jesus said. “Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list.”

Ronaldo became available for selection again after serving a 30-day suspension from international duty, although Portugal did not play during that period.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward had left Portugal’s training camp in September after learning that he would not start the Nations League match against Denmark four days later.

He subsequently accused Jesus of having “broken his word” but admitted that he deserved punishment for leaving the camp without permission. Ronaldo also insisted at the time that he had no intention of retiring from international football.

Jesus, however, defended his handling of the disagreement, saying his decisions were based on the team’s interests.

Jesus also confirmed that he had not contacted Ronaldo since the retirement announcement.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.