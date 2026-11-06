Atiku Sold Nigeria’s Assets As Vice President, He Will Sell Nigeria If Elected President – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned Nigerians against electing African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Friday while addressing stakeholders at a town hall meeting organized by the Rainbow Coalition in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The FCT minister questioned Atiku’s record during his eight years as vice president under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Wike accused the former vice president of supervising the sale of several government-owned companies and assets during the administration’s privatisation programme.

He challenged Atiku to explain what became of the companies sold under his watch, insisting that Nigerians should demand accountability from him before considering his presidential ambition.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar was vice president for eight years. He was in charge of privatization. He sold assets belonging to Nigeria. Now ask him, what happened to all the government companies that he sold? Ask him.

“He will sell Nigeria to recover all what he has spent since he has been contesting for President. He is not a man that you can take his word to the bank. What he says in the morning is not what he’ll say in the afternoon.

“Therefore, you cannot put your destiny in the hand of a political gambler.”