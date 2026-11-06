2027: ‘The Matter Is Not Over’ – Reuben Ababti Knocks Keyamo For Celebrating Court Verdict Against Atiku, ADC

Former Presidential aide, Reuben Abati, has criticised Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, for the Federal High Court judgment that sacked the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Keyamo had said the warped subliminal logic floating around is that it is impossible for an opposition party to lose a case in court, and if it does, then it must be the interference of the ruling party.

Keyamo also rejected suggestions that the ruling party posed a danger to democracy, describing the Mark-led leadership as an “illegal band of marauders” and saying the ADC belonged to its original members.

Speaking on Friday during Arise Television’s Morning Show, Abati disagreed with Keyamo, saying Nigerians are not questioning the court’s right to decide disputes, but the timing, the optics, and the speed with which government officials rush to celebrate judgments that knock out opposition candidates.

Abati emphasised that rejoicing over a verdict against the opposition only fuels suspicion.

He warned that when a minister whose portfolio has nothing to do with elections becomes the loudest voice celebrating the removal of an opposition presidential candidate, it creates the impression of Jacob’s voice and Esau’s hand.

He said, “Stop celebrating, Keyamo. The matter is not over yet. They will go to the Appeal Court.

“And then, the Appeal Court will be able to look at the issues, whether about procedure, about timing, about technicality, about evidence, how evidence was filed, and whether the procedure should have been through originating summons or another thing.”