ADC Will Not Back Down, Nakudu Declares Amid Leadership Crisis

The Jigawa State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, has urged party members to continue their political activities despite the latest court judgment challenging the national leadership led by Senator David Mark.

Nakudu maintained that the development would not affect the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

He called on members and supporters in Jigawa State to remain united, calm and committed to the party, insisting that the court ruling would not stop its political activities.

His position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by his media aide, Mati Ali, Naija News reports.

The ADC governorship candidate described the judgment as erroneous and alleged that it was part of an attempt to distract the party from its political plans.

He also recalled that Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court had earlier dismissed a similar challenge in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025.

Nakudu urged party members not to panic or allow the latest development to weaken their commitment, advising them to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

To support his position, he pointed to the party’s recent presidential campaign rally in Kebbi State, which he claimed attracted a larger crowd than its previous rally in Sokoto State.

He described the turnout as a sign of the party’s growing political support.

The former senator further alleged that there were efforts to weaken the ADC and frustrate its candidates but insisted that such moves would not stop the party’s activities or campaign programmes across the country.

He directed ADC members in Jigawa State to continue their normal political engagements and mobilisation efforts while waiting for further instructions from the party’s National Headquarters.

Nakudu also assured supporters that the national leadership would take appropriate steps to address the court judgment and resolve the situation.