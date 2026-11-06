2027: ‘Let’s Meet At The Polls In Free, Fair And Credible Contest’ – Atiku Dares Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to face him and other opposition in a free, fair and credible election, rather than use political influence to frustrate the contest.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Friday, accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of using political pressure and court processes to weaken opposition parties, alleging that such moves were part of an attempt to push Nigeria towards a one-party state.

While insisting that he is still in the race and will appear on the ballot, Atiku warned Tinubu that court manoeuvres cannot stop Nigerians from deciding the outcome of the 2027 presidential election.

According to Atiku, the latest court ruling should not be mistaken for the will of Nigerians, stressing that the people must be allowed to choose their leaders.

He said, “Let no one mistake the latest court ruling for the will of the Nigerian people.

“If those in power believe in their numbers and their record, let us meet at the polls in a free, fair and credible contest.”

Atiku also alleged attempts to compromise the voters’ register through AI-generated photographs, false names and fictitious identities.

Blaming the government for worsening economic hardship, the former Vice President criticised Tinubu’s administration over fuel subsidy removal, the naira’s decline and rising food prices.

He also cited factory closures, youth migration, banditry and kidnapping among the country’s challenges, declaring that he would not abandon the contest.

He added, “I am in this race. I am not going anywhere. We will be on the ballot.”