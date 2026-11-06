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INEC Speaks On Re-affirming David Mark As ADC Leader After Court Judgment

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By Oladipo Abiola
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INEC

Key Takeaways

  • The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) denied reports that it had reaffirmed Senator David Mark’s leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
  • INEC said the circulating poster did not originate from the commission and used its logo and National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna’s image without authorisation.
  • In its Friday statement, INEC urged the public to disregard the publication and rely only on information from its official and verified channels.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked reports that it has re-affirmed Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

INEC, in a statement on Friday, clarified that posters claiming it has re-affirmed the David Mark leadership after Thursday’s court judgment, which invalidated his leadership, are false.

Naija News reports that the Commission added that the poster in circulation did not originate from it and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to alert the public that a poster and accompanying text circulating on social media, claiming that the Commission has “reaffirmed” a Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are fake.

“The said poster did not originate from the Commission. The use of INEC’s logo and the image of the National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, in the said publication is unauthorized.

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC has issued no such reaffirmation.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the publication in its entirety and to rely only on information from INEC’s official and verified channels,” the INEC statement read.

INEC Speaks On Re-affirming David Mark As ADC Leader After Court Judgment

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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