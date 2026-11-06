Bus Conveying Women To Welcome Tinubu Crashes In Uyo

Celebrations welcoming President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday were marred by an accident in which several women supporters were injured.

Naija News reports that the women were travelling to the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, in an Akwa Ibom Transport Corporation bus to join Governor Umo Eno in receiving the President when the vehicle collided with a security Hilux van on Oron Road.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, and many occupants required emergency attention.

Footage of the scene posted online by Nsikakabasi Akpan showed bystanders and emergency responders helping to pull injured passengers out of the mangled vehicles.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, through its spokesperson, Paul James, confirmed the accident and said it had sent a rescue team to the location.

He said, however, that the command had not determined the number of casualties or what led to the collision.

There were fears of possible fatalities, but these had not been officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Tinubu, accompanied by his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was later received by the governor and other dignitaries at the Uyo airport.

During the visit, the President inaugurated the airport’s new terminal building, a project expected to enable the commencement of international flights from Akwa Ibom.