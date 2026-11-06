Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Middle Belt Leaders Emerge

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, met with a delegation of leaders from the Middle Belt region of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the meeting took place at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, as confirmed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, who shared pictures from the meeting on his 𝕏 account.

Speaking to State House reporters after the meeting, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was part of the delegation, said they were in the Villa to appreciate President Tinubu and declare support for his 2027 re-election bid.

He said security has improved in the region since Tinubu became President, and they also enjoy other developmental benefits.

“Insecurity is declining in the Middle Belt. The Abuja-Kaduna road is safer now,” Dogara said.

He added that the group also looked at ways to build stronger political cooperation and to mobilise support for the President in their communities before the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

On his part, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, said it is encouraging that people are beginning to come together across ethnic and religious lines and chart the way forward without waiting for government help.

“Youth leaders across the divides of faith and ethnicity are beginning to have conversations without even government support. This is quite encouraging to me that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Mutfwang said.

The delegation also included Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas; former Chief of Army Staff, General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd); and former Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi.

The meeting was also attended by Thomas Etuh and Dr Poju Bitrus.