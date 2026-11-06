Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 6th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 6th November, 2026.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated all decisions the party’s caretaker committee made, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that in a judgment delivered on Thursday, the presiding judge, Peter Lifu, declared the Mark-led caretaker committee illegal, ruling in favour of the party’s former national deputy chairman (north-east), Nafiu Bala Gombe.

The development comes barely 24 hours after Atiku held a massive rally in Sokoto State as part of his campaign for the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that Gombe approached the court to query the process by which the Senator Mark-led Committee took over the party’s leadership.

He maintained that, with the resignation of the former National Chairman, Chief Ralph Nwosu, he (Gombe) was qualified to assume the party’s leadership.

Consequently, he, among other things, prayed the court to nullify all actions taken on behalf of the party by the Senator Mark-led leadership.

Listed as defendants in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025, were the ADC, INEC, Senator Mark, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Chief Ralph Nwosu.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, for using his wife and mother to play national politics.

Naija News reports that Wike faulted Amaechi for claiming that he would have distanced himself from his wife if she were the president of Nigeria and were governing like President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja, Wike questioned why Amaechi would bring his wife into politics, recalling the public reaction that trailed the former Governor statement that the the president’s policy killed his mother.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, (SAN) has stated that the new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should be embraced by everyone.

Naija News reports that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege had earlier warned that anybody who attempted to rig the polls would face deadly consequences.

He said: “It’s rig and die. I want to make this statement clear: Anybody who attempts to rig this 2027 election, we will k!ll the person there instantly. If you don’t value your life, come and rig the election.”

Speaking in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Keyamo stated that the opposition would have to show the number of people they killed during the election to substantiate the claim of electoral rigging.

The senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar, for the collapse of the country’s industries.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said their administration was responsible for the closure of companies such as Michelin and Dunlop, turning Nigeria into an import-dependent nation.

He made the claim on Thursday at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ekiti State.

The former labour leader recalled that while in office, Atiku admitted that the Obasanjo government spent $16bn on the power sector.

Oshiomhole dismissed Atiku’s criticism of rising unemployment, saying his government created the problem.

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned Thursday’s court judgment, which ordered the removal of the party’s leadership led by Senator David Mark.

The court order by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja, also invalidated all decisions the party’s caretaker committee made, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Atiku, in his reaction, described the court order as a calculated attempt to weaken the ADC and frustrate his candidacy.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said the timing of the judgment was telling as it came barely a day after a mammoth crowd turned out in Sokoto to welcome him and attend the launch of the ADC campaign.

Atiku described the court order as a panic sign from the camps of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, adding that the court order was released to weaken his ambition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that reported changes to polling units in some states followed a court ruling that led to the creation of new constituencies in Kogi, Benue and Delta states.

The commission gave the explanation following reports that it had secretly created 453 additional polling units across Nigeria without informing the public or consulting key electoral stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC’s Deputy Director of Information and Publicity, Wilfred Osilama Ifogah, disclosed this during an interview with Daily Trust on Wednesday, November 4, Naija News reports.

Ifogah insisted that the commission was not carrying out the exercise secretly, adding that it would explain the changes to relevant stakeholders after completing its internal processes.

He suggested that details of the exercise might have been leaked by an insider before the commission was ready to make an official announcement.

According to him, the creation of new constituencies following the court ruling would naturally affect the wards and polling units in the affected areas.

He explained that INEC needed to properly examine all aspects of the exercise before making the details public.

Ifogah also clarified that the current exercise was different from the polling unit expansion carried out in 2020.

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afod, has attributed the collapse of his marriage to his wife, Desola Afod, popularly known as Celeb Wife, to jealousy and cheating allegations from both sides.

Naija News reports that in February 2026, reports circulated online that Kunle Afod’s marriage had collapsed and Desola had reportedly moved her things out of their marital home.

However, neither the Nollywood actor nor his wife confirmed the marriage’s collapse.

Speaking in an interview with Kasnasty Sugar on YouTube, Kunle Afod attributed their separation to the nature of their jobs.

While noting that women cannot take what they dish out, Afod questioned the audacity of women who use sex toys but see it differently when their husband uses it.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has fired back at controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo after a social media exchange between both women.

Naija News reports that the actress reacted after Olunloyo took to Instagram to address Regina’s fans, asking them to stop directing negative comments and toxic energy towards her.

Reacting to the appeal, Regina questioned why Olunloyo had suddenly decided to complain about the behaviour of her fans.

Regina also revealed that she had previously chosen to ignore the journalist because she was no longer interested in online controversies.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to his 23-year career with the national team.

The 41-year-old forward confirmed his decision earlier today, November 5, 2026, through a video shared across his social media accounts, announcing that he would no longer represent Portugal.

Ronaldo retires with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal between 2003 and 2026, making him the highest goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football.

Announcing his decision, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward said: “To the Portuguese people. The day has come for me to hand back to number seven shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, of defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe have congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after the team reached the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Naija News reports that the Flamingos made history on Wednesday, November 4, by defeating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, becoming the first African team to reach the final of the competition.

In a statement, Tinubu described the achievement as a remarkable feat that had brought pride and joy to millions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The President also praised the coaching crew and everyone whose dedication and support had contributed to the team’s impressive campaign.

With Japan standing between Nigeria and the title, Tinubu urged the players to maintain their confidence and fighting spirit, expressing belief that they could secure the trophy.