Why Is She Not Satisfied With Just One D!ldo? – Kunle Afod Opens Up About Marriage Crash

Nollywood actor cum producer, Kunle Afod, has attributed the collapse of his marriage to his wife, Desola Afod, popularly known as Celeb Wife, to jealousy and cheating allegations from both sides.

Naija News reports that in February 2026, reports circulated online that Kunle Afod’s marriage had collapsed and Desola had reportedly moved her things out of their marital home.

However, neither the Nollywood actor nor his wife confirmed the marriage’s collapse.

Speaking in an interview with Kasnasty Sugar on YouTube, Kunle Afod attributed their separation to the nature of their jobs.

While noting that women cannot take what they dish out, Afod questioned the audacity of women who use sex toys but see it differently when their husband uses it.

The interviewer asked: “What is the cause of the separation from your wife?”

Afod replied: “Separation from my wife? This job is heavy to the extent that we sometimes don’t have time for our home.

“Did you want to hear? To all the women here, my apologies please. I need to beg you guys first before I talk about my separation. Women believe that men cheat but no man can cheat with a tree or wood. Men cheat with women. It’s easier for women to be lesbian than men to be gay.

“So, if you have a wife who is too close to a female friend, the husband will also suspect her. You are in trouble because they cheat more in that level than having it with the opposite sex. It’s easy for a woman to convince her husband to buy her dildo, she will tell you that she doesn’t want to cheat on you. She would buy up to three dildos.

“Why is she not satisfied with just one dildo? That can also be referred to as adultery too. The same woman that has the confidence to use dildo won’t take it lightly when she caught her husband using sex toys.”