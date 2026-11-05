I Can Let Go Of Anybody For Acting – Kunle Afod Speaks On Marriage

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afod has declared that he would rather hold on to his career than give it up for his wife or anyone else.

Naija News reports that the Yoruba actor made this known during an interview with Kasnasty Sugar on YouTube on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Afod explained that people who are passionate about creative work often find it difficult to put their relationships ahead of their careers.

According to him, acting is more than just a job, as it is something he believes he was born to do.

He explained that his love for filmmaking is so strong that he would not allow anyone to stand in the way of his career, even if it meant losing a relationship.

He said: “I was born for this and I will die for it.

“What we actors love most is our work not our wife. We love the job we do more than anything else. If you’re a creative person, you will love art more than any other thing.

“That’s why it’s not easy for our partners to cope because they see art as their rival. It’s only when you don’t love acting that you will consider leaving it for your wife or husband but if you truly love the job, you will prefer to let go of anybody for it.

“Sometimes I don’t call my kids in six months. Nobody can hinder me. I was born for this and I will die for it. I had the opportunity to relocate abroad so many years ago but I didn’t embrace it because of this same job.”