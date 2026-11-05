Aunty Werey, Who Sent You? – Regina Daniels Blasts Kemi Olunloyo For Meddling In Her Business 

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has fired back at controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo after a social media exchange between both women.

Naija News reports that the actress reacted after Olunloyo took to Instagram to address Regina’s fans, asking them to stop directing negative comments and toxic energy towards her.

“Dear Regina’s IG fans. Pls take your toxicity and negative energy far away from me”, she wrote.

Reacting to the appeal, Regina questioned why Olunloyo had suddenly decided to complain about the behaviour of her fans.

Regina also revealed that she had previously chosen to ignore the journalist because she was no longer interested in online controversies.

She said: “🤣🤣 Sorry I have to publicly laugh this laugh pls…. Aunty werey…who sent you? just because I am now a retired wahala person I kept you quiet to be zuzuing… don’t you know someone staying one place recovering from what would have killed the likes of you will be itching to faint somebody?

“How can you tell my geng to stay away from you? I shock I swear! So you know the meaning of that all these while? Or was it because of your daily 2k? If that’s it, no wahala ride on jare! I gerrit.

“Plus because of your grey hair, you merit my response. Don’t feel accomplished and put the praises on your experience because if it’s by that, you won’t beat your chest, speaking nonsense in queen’s English that’s not making any sense.”