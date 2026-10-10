I Have Lost My Freedom To Move – Regina Daniels Cries Out Over Health Challenge

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has opened up about her health challenges on her 25th birthday.

According to the actress, what appeared to be a minor health challenge has now confined her to a wheelchair.

Naija News reports that the actress made the disclosure on Saturday in a birthday video shared on her Instagram page.

She said the illness has kept her away from social media for an extended period.

“Hi everyone. It’s my Silver Jubilee. This new phase of my life, I pray to God for total calm. Happy birthday to me,” she said.

“For several months now, I lost my freedom to move around as I please. It started as something minor, very minor, but eventually led to this,” she added.

According to the actress, her condition took a turn for the worse after the last public gathering she hosted, a Children’s Day carnival.

She said the period had been marked by repeated medical tests, adding that the severity of the pain had sometimes left her unable to walk.

“But things took a major turn after the last public gathering I hosted, my Children’s Day carnival. It’s been one test after another that I jokingly started calling myself a lab rat,” she said.

Describing her experience, Daniels said the pain had become excruciating, with her ability to walk varying from one time to another.

“The pain became, how can I explain this? The pain became excruciating. Sometimes I find myself walking well, and sometimes I just can’t move,” she said.

The actress added that she had cried over her condition and continued to pray for divine healing.

“I cried. I looked on to God for His divine healing, as He alone has the final say on my life,” she said.