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For The Sake Of Our Kids – Ned Nwoko Makes Fresh Appeal Over Estranged Wife Regina Daniels

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko

Key Takeaways

  • Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to fans, friends, bloggers and social media users to stop pressuring his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels.
  • Nwoko said their two children partly motivated his appeal, adding that they deserved to see their mother receive love, care and support.
  • In his Monday statement, Nwoko condemned reports he described as fabricated death announcements and warned against spreading false information about Daniels.

Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to fans, friends, bloggers and social media users to stop putting pressure on his estranged wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Naija News reports that Nwoko made the appeal in a statement shared on his social media page on Monday.

The lawmaker said Daniels needed time and understanding to recover.

He also said the appeal was partly motivated by their two children, adding that they deserved to see their mother receive love, care and support as she worked towards getting better.

Nwoko said that despite the difficulties in their marriage, Regina’s well-being remained important to him.

He explained that some of the private issues between them became public because of concerns surrounding her condition.

He wrote: “I want to make a sincere appeal to the public, particularly Regina’s fans, friends, bloggers and social media commentators, to please give Regina some breathing space. I make this appeal not just for her sake, but also for the sake of the kids, who are very well cared for and deserve to see their mother supported, loved and given every opportunity to get better.

“Regardless of the difficulties we have faced, her well-being has always mattered to me. It is, in fact, the very concern that brought much of our private situation into the public domain.

“I am particularly concerned about the circulation of false and disturbing reports about her, including fabricated death announcements, misleading stories and other hurtful content. These things are not harmless social media engagement.

“Let me make this very clear: I will not tolerate the deliberate spread of false information about Regina, particularly fabricated reports about her death, health or personal circumstances.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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