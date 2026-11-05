FULL LIST: National Judicial Council Suspends Judges, Bars Others From Promotion 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended three judicial officers for one year without pay.

The council also issued warnings to several others over alleged misconduct and violations of judicial procedures.

Naija News reports that the affected officers were sanctioned for various offences, including unlawful detention of litigants, abuse of judicial authority, failure to follow due process and improper handling of court cases.

The decisions were reached during the NJC’s 112th meeting held on November 3, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The three judicial officers suspended are Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir of the Nasarawa State High Court, Grand Kadi Mohammed Sani Salihu of the Jigawa State Sharia Court of Appeal and Justice Sobere Biambo of the Rivers State High Court.

Justice Kabir was sanctioned for ordering the arrest and detention of a litigant for 58 days over alleged disobedience to a court order without following the required contempt procedures.

The investigation found that she failed to serve the litigant with the mandatory Forms 48 and 49 before ordering the detention. The NJC held that her actions violated the litigant’s right to a fair hearing.

Apart from her one-year suspension without pay, the council also barred her from being considered for promotion or elevation for three years.

Grand Kadi Salihu was suspended over his involvement in reopening a judgment previously delivered by the FCT Upper Area Court.

The council found that he acted beyond his authority by setting up a committee to review the earlier judgment. He subsequently transferred the matter to another judge, who received fresh evidence and delivered a different judgment.

The NJC considered the process an attempt to appeal against an existing judgment of a court with the authority to decide the matter.

Justice Biambo was also sanctioned for ordering the arrest of litigants and imposing a fine of ₦300,000 on each of them in connection with a civil dispute.

The council found that he took the action without following the proper contempt proceedings or serving the required legal documents.

Like Grand Kadi Salihu, Justice Biambo was also barred from consideration for elevation for three years.

The NJC warned Justice Kayode Agunloye of the FCT High Court over his handling of garnishee proceedings in a case involving First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

The council faulted him for granting another ex parte application for a Garnishee Order Nisi after an earlier application on the same issue had been withdrawn and struck out.

It also found that he proceeded with the application while other matters, including a request for a stay of execution, were still awaiting determination.

In another disciplinary decision, the NJC approved warnings and cautions for other judicial officers over their handling of court matters.

Justice Bello Kawu was among those sanctioned for granting interim bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, despite an existing remand order issued by another judge.

Justices Danjuma Oyigbenu and Isa Ebini Kana also received warning letters for delivering judgments in an appeal after the 90-day period allowed by the Constitution.

Other judges who received cautions or were placed on the council’s Watch List include Justice Mohammed Zubairu of the FCT High Court.

He was faulted for issuing court orders after being informed that an appeal had already been entered at the Court of Appeal.

Justice C. A. Ogbuagor of the Enugu State High Court was also cautioned for continuing proceedings in a case despite a pending appeal and an application seeking a stay of execution.

Similarly, Justice Chibuike Azuama of the Imo State High Court was sanctioned for granting an ex parte garnishee order that froze the bank accounts of Puma Energy, even though the company was not a party to the main case.