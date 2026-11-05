Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 5th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 5th November, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to approve a fresh external borrowing plan of 7.7 billion dollars.

The President, in his letter to the Senate, said the funds are to partially finance the ₦20.2 trillion budget deficit.

The new request, according to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, replaces the 20.52 billion dollar loan request presented by Tinubu last week.

Tinubu’s request, contained in a letter dated October 26, 2026, was read during plenary on Wednesday.

The proposed borrowing is part of the ₦29.2 trillion new borrowing provision in the 2026 Appropriation Act, designed to finance a budget deficit estimated at ₦31.4 trillion. The borrowing plan comprises ₦18.4 trillion in domestic loans and ₦10.79 trillion in external financing.

In the letter, Tinubu said the request complied with Sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2003, which require National Assembly approval for external borrowing.

The Senate has referred the request to the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for further legislative action.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has confirmed the attack on his convoy on Wednesday in Calabar, Cross River State.

The NDC candidate said the attackers threw stones at his supporters.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the development came shortly after Obi, alongside his wife, Margaret, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, arrived in Calabar for a town hall meeting.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, Obi confirmed that his security personnel told him the attackers had machetes and other weapons and urged him to find another route.

The former Governor of Anambra State, however, said he told his security that he wanted to come down and go and meet the attackers, which prompted them to leave.

He added that such attacks happen because Nigerians allowed it.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for Abuja after completing the Umrah, also known as the Lesser Hajj, in the holy city of Makkah.

Naija News reports that the presidential aircraft took off from the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport at 5:13 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the airport by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, and the Consul-General, Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya.

This was disclosed in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Tinubu held a brief meeting with the Makkah deputy governor at the Royal Guest Palace before his departure.

Recall that Tinubu had performed the Umrah rites in Saudi Arabia, including the circumambulation of the Holy Ka’abah.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers and the demotion of 16 others following disciplinary proceedings over misconduct and violations of professional standards.

The commission also issued severe reprimands to 21 officers and ordinary reprimands to two others, bring the total number of personnel sanctioned to 42.

The decisions were taken at the PSC’s plenary meeting held at the Solomon Arase Conference Hall, its headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by the commission’s chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PSC said the disciplinary measures formed part of its efforts to strengthen accountability and professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

According to the statement, three officers were exonerated, while some previously suspended officers were reinstated into the Nigeria Police Force.

Argungu reaffirmed the Commission’s zero tolerance for corruption, human rights abuses, interference in land and civil matters, and other forms of misconduct by police personnel.

He assured Nigerians that the Commission would continue to ensure the speedy handling of disciplinary cases brought before it.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has challenged Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, to make his academic credentials public.

He said Oshiomhole is pained because he led the team that removed him as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amaechi also insisted he has no regret over Oshiomhole’s removal as APC chairman, saying the former Governor of Edo State lacks the ability to lead the party.

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the submission during an interview on Rapid TV while responding to Oshiomhole’s recent criticism of his political positions and credibility.

Recall that Oshiomhole, during an interview on TVC, had described Amaechi as ‘shallow’ and ‘unreliable’ over what he called his changing political positions.

However, in response, Amaechi expressed disappointment with Oshiomhole’s position, arguing that they are equals who served as governors at the same time.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate added that Oshiomhole is still pained over his removal as the APC National Chairman.

President Bola Tinubu has recounted how he worked as a taxi driver and did other jobs to fund his education in the United States.

Naija News reports that the President said the experience had shaped his commitment to expanding access to education for Nigerian children.

He made this known in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday.

Tinubu recalled that he had to delay the start of his studies for several months to save enough money before moving to Chicago.

He said every Nigerian child deserved equal opportunities, irrespective of their background or their parents’ financial status.

The President said education remained a top priority of his administration, citing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, through which over ₦372 billion had been disbursed for school fees and upkeep.

He added that the government’s technical and vocational education programme had attracted over 2.8 million applications, while 38 technical colleges had been rehabilitated.

Nigerian singer Olamide has defended Yoruba culture and traditions, saying African heritage should not be portrayed as evil or something to be ashamed of.

Naija News reports that the music star made this known while speaking at a movie premiere.

Olamide said African traditions should be understood and respected rather than condemned based on misconceptions about their practices.

He maintained that people should be proud of their roots, cultural values and traditional ways of life, adding that cultural practices should not automatically be associated with evil.

Nigerian skit maker cum Nollywood actor, Debo Adedayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has earned a master’s degree with distinction from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in the United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that Mr Macaroni announced the milestone in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing footage of himself in full graduation regalia at the ceremony.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mr Macaroni said the programme challenged him in many ways, but he is glad to have embarked on the journey for personal and professional development.

He credited his success to his faith, thanking God for blessings he said he could never deny, and expressed deep appreciation to his family and closest friends for their support.

The thespian also acknowledged his fans, thanking them for standing by him throughout his artistic career.

The Flamingos of Nigeria have booked their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after beating Brazil 3-1 in their semi-final clash on Wednesday, November 4.

The Nigerian girls produced a dominant second-half performance at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, Pitch 3, in Salé, Morocco, to set up a final meeting with Japan.

Both teams failed to find the net in the first half, but Nigeria broke the deadlock 11 minutes after the restart when Queen Joseph finished off an assist from Omowunmi Adegbuyi in the 56th minute.

The Flamingos doubled their advantage in the 71st minute through Amina Bashiru, who converted a pass from Joseph to put Nigeria firmly in control.

Bashiru struck again nine minutes later, completing her brace in the 80th minute after receiving a pass from Opeyemi Umejiaku to extend Nigeria’s lead to 3-0.

Brazil managed to reduce the deficit in the 89th minute through Greise Kelly, who converted a Queiroz assist, but the Flamingos held on to secure their passage to the final.

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign after Federico Valverde scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to secure a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens on Wednesday night.

Naija News reports that the Spanish giants had to fight back twice against the Greek side before Valverde’s powerful strike from outside the box settled the contest and handed them all three points.

The victory means Real Madrid have now won all four of their matches in the Champions League league phase, keeping pace with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who also have four wins from four games.

The result also extended Madrid’s winning run to seven matches across all competitions.