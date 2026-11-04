I’m A Yoruba Boy, Give Me Black Soap, I’ll Gladly Collect It – Olamide

Nigerian singer Olamide has defended Yoruba culture and traditions, saying African heritage should not be portrayed as evil or something to be ashamed of.

Naija News reports that the music star made this known while speaking at a movie premiere.

Olamide said African traditions should be understood and respected rather than condemned based on misconceptions about their practices.

He maintained that people should be proud of their roots, cultural values and traditional ways of life, adding that cultural practices should not automatically be associated with evil.

He said: “This is really just promoting the culture and trying to sensitise people that our culture and our tradition is not diabolical.

“Our culture and our tradition is not to be demonised. And we are proud of who we are, where we are coming from and everything about our heritage, our tradition and our culture. I’m a Yoruba boy; if you give me black soap, I’ll gladly collect it.”

In other news, Olamide has revealed that the trauma of past horrible experiences caused his nervousness for stage performances.

Olamide, in an interview with YouTuber Korty EO, recounted instances where he had been attacked on the stage, like someone grabbing his chain or hat.

The rapper described the experiences as scary, stressing that they make him nervous about future performances.