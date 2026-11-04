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I’m A Yoruba Boy, Give Me Black Soap, I’ll Gladly Collect It – Olamide

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Olamide
Olamide

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer Olamide defended Yoruba culture and traditions at a movie premiere, saying people should not portray African heritage as evil.
  • Olamide urged people to take pride in their roots and said he would gladly accept black soap as a Yoruba boy.
  • Separately, Olamide told YouTuber Korty EO that past stage attacks, including people grabbing his chain or hat, made him nervous about future performances.

Nigerian singer Olamide has defended Yoruba culture and traditions, saying African heritage should not be portrayed as evil or something to be ashamed of.

Naija News reports that the music star made this known while speaking at a movie premiere.

Olamide said African traditions should be understood and respected rather than condemned based on misconceptions about their practices.

He maintained that people should be proud of their roots, cultural values and traditional ways of life, adding that cultural practices should not automatically be associated with evil.

He said: “This is really just promoting the culture and trying to sensitise people that our culture and our tradition is not diabolical.

“Our culture and our tradition is not to be demonised. And we are proud of who we are, where we are coming from and everything about our heritage, our tradition and our culture. I’m a Yoruba boy; if you give me black soap, I’ll gladly collect it.”

In other news, Olamide has revealed that the trauma of past horrible experiences caused his nervousness for stage performances.

Olamide, in an interview with YouTuber Korty EO, recounted instances where he had been attacked on the stage, like someone grabbing his chain or hat.

The rapper described the experiences as scary, stressing that they make him nervous about future performances.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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