Real Madrid Fight Back Twice To Beat AEK Athens 3-2

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign after Federico Valverde scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to secure a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens on Wednesday night.

Naija News reports that the Spanish giants had to fight back twice against the Greek side before Valverde’s powerful strike from outside the box settled the contest and handed them all three points.

The victory means Real Madrid have now won all four of their matches in the Champions League league phase, keeping pace with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, who also have four wins from four games.

The result also extended Madrid’s winning run to seven matches across all competitions.

AEK Athens started the encounter brightly and took the lead in the 12th minute through Aboubakary Koita.

The Mauritanian winger found space after moving inside Marc Cucurella before firing a powerful shot past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post.

Courtois had earlier denied former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who threatened to increase the hosts’ advantage as AEK continued to put pressure on the visitors.

However, Real Madrid gradually took control of the game and found their equaliser through Jude Bellingham.

The England international produced a brilliant flicked finish from Cucurella’s low cross to beat AEK goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli and restore parity for the visitors.

Madrid continued to push for another goal before the break, with Cucurella and Bernardo Silva both coming close.

Jose Mourinho’s men also created several opportunities after the restart, but Brignoli remained alert to keep the score level.

Kylian Mbappe came close with an effort that narrowly missed the target, while the AEK defence also worked hard to stop the French forward from causing further damage.

The Greek champions appeared to have taken a major step towards securing a famous victory when Stavros Pilios put them ahead again in the 75th minute.

Koita provided the assist, gently laying the ball into the path of Pilios, who fired past Courtois from close range.

However, Real Madrid responded almost immediately.

Bellingham released Denzel Dumfries down the right flank, and the Netherlands defender delivered a low cross into the six-yard box, allowing Mbappe to finish and make it 2-2.

The goal was Mbappe’s fourth in four Champions League appearances this season, having scored in every match. It also took his tally across all competitions to 16 goals.

Madrid continued searching for a winner, and substitute Endrick almost provided the breakthrough when he sent Mbappe through on goal with five minutes left.

However, Brignoli produced an excellent save to push the striker’s effort onto the crossbar.

Just when it appeared that both teams would settle for a draw, Valverde stepped forward to rescue the Spanish side.

The Uruguay international unleashed a powerful effort across Brignoli in the second minute of stoppage time to complete Madrid’s comeback and seal a dramatic 3-2 victory.