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Real Madrid Apologise To Chinese People Over Mbappé’s Remarks

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By Ernest Victor
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Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Key Takeaways

  • Real Madrid apologised to the Chinese people on October 28 over remarks by forward Kylian Mbappé that reportedly caused offence.
  • The club endorsed Mbappé’s earlier apology, in which he reportedly expressed regret over his remarks and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.
  • Real Madrid reaffirmed its commitment to respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding between cultures, while acknowledging the support of millions of Chinese fans.

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, have apologised to the Chinese people over comments made by their forward, Kylian Mbappé, which reportedly offended them.

The Spanish club stated on its official 𝕏 account earlier today, October 28, reaffirming its respect for China, its history, culture and people, as well as the millions of Chinese supporters who follow the club.

Real Madrid also endorsed an apology previously issued by Mbappé, who reportedly expressed regret over his remarks and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its apologies to the Chinese people for any offence that may have been caused by the recent remarks made by our player, Kylian Mbappé,” the club said.

The European champions stressed the importance of their relationship with China and acknowledged the support they receive from fans in the country.

“Our club has deep respect for China, its history, culture and people, as well as the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection for and admire Real Madrid,” the statement read.

The club also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding between different cultures.

“Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding between cultures,” the statement added.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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