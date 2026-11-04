Real Madrid Agree Verbal Deal To Sign Man United Wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel after reportedly reaching a verbal agreement with the 16-year-old forward and his representatives ahead of a proposed January move.

Gabriel remains registered with United but has not returned to the club since September. Instead, the teenager has been training independently in Spain while considering his options for the next stage of his career.

The youngster attracted widespread attention after impressing during United’s pre-season tour, where he featured against Atletico Madrid. He was also in line to become the club’s youngest-ever debutant during their Carabao Cup fixture against Brighton in September.

However, Gabriel has decided to explore opportunities elsewhere, attracting interest from several European clubs, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to BBC Sport, Real Madrid have verbally agreed personal terms with Gabriel and his representatives, although formal negotiations between the Spanish giants and Manchester United have yet to begin.

Madrid are confident of completing the transfer in January, with the forward’s European Union passport expected to make his move to a club outside England easier.

Manchester United would be entitled to compensation if Gabriel leaves, although the payment would be lower if he joins a club outside the Premier League.

Gabriel has established himself as one of the most highly rated young talents in English football. He scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut and was named Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season in 2025, despite being just 14 during the campaign.

A United source previously described him as “The best 15-year-old in Europe”, while former interim manager Darren Fletcher said: “The world is his oyster.”

United head coach Michael Carrick also addressed the teenager’s situation following the club’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, emphasising the need to protect his welfare and manage the attention surrounding him.

“We’ve got to be really careful about the whole situation,” Carrick said.

“He’s a young boy. From a club point of view, looking after our younger players, their welfare, their well-being, and their exposure, we’ve got to be really conscious of that in this situation.”