Aston Villa Withdraw Legal Threat Against Jamie Carragher After Apology

Aston Villa have withdrawn their threat of legal action against Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher following his apology over controversial remarks about the club and manager Unai Emery.

The Premier League club announced on Friday that they were considering legal action against the former Liverpool defender over what they described as “unacceptable insults” made during an episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

Carragher had suggested that Emery could leave Villa to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, arguing that the Spanish manager would eventually seek a move to a bigger club. He also told Villa supporters to “shut up” after they criticised his comments.

However, the former Liverpool defender apologised on Saturday, admitting that his choice of words was “clumsy and wrong”.

Although Carragher maintained that his remarks were intended to be tongue-in-cheek, he acknowledged that they had not come across as intended.

“I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans,” Carragher wrote on social media.

“My language this week was clumsy and wrong.

“I can assure Villa fans it was tongue-in-cheek, but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies.”

Villa have since withdrawn their legal threat following the apology, although the club had not formally initiated legal proceedings.

The dispute centred on Carragher’s assessment of Emery’s achievements since taking charge of Villa in 2022. The Spaniard has transformed the club from relegation contenders into regular Champions League participants and guided them to Europa League glory in 2026.

During the podcast discussion, Carragher argued that football operates within a hierarchy where bigger clubs can attract the best players and managers from smaller sides.

“There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not,” he said.

“So Real Madrid will take Manchester United’s best player; they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they’ll take their players or manager.

“Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”