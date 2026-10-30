Arsenal’s Max Dowman Handed Three-Match Ban After Appeal Fails

Arsenal midfielder Max Dowman will serve a three-match suspension after the Football Association (FA) rejected the club’s appeal against his red card in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town.

An independent Regulatory Commission dismissed Arsenal’s claims of wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment on Thursday, upholding the decision to send off the 16-year-old for violent conduct.

Dowman received a straight red card in the 85th minute of the fourth-round tie at Highbury after reacting to a heavy challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal. Although the teenager did not fully kick out, his foot made contact with Neal.

The FA confirmed the outcome in a statement, saying: “An independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Max Dowman.”

The governing body added: “The Arsenal player was sent off during their EFL Cup game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday 27 October and will be suspended for three matches.”

The FA also confirmed that it would publish the commission’s full written reasons in due course.

Naija News reports that Arsenal lodged their appeal on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the dismissal, but the commission rejected the club’s arguments.

The suspension marks Dowman’s second red card in a short period, following another dismissal earlier this month while representing England’s Under-19s.

His sending-off came during a disappointing evening for Mikel Arteta’s side, who exited the competition after drawing 1-1 with the League Two outfit before losing 5-3 on penalties.

Arteta appeared frustrated as the youngster left the pitch. Speaking after the match, the Arsenal manager said: “When we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to respect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate. It was very clear.”

Dowman’s absence comes as Arsenal deal with limited options on the wings because of injuries to Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke.

Arteta’s side will return to Premier League action against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 1.