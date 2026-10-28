Arsenal To Appeal Max Dowman’s Red Card Against Fleetwood

Arsenal will appeal against the red card shown to 16-year-old midfielder Max Dowman during their Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, according to BBC Sport.

Dowman was sent off in the 85th minute of the fourth-round tie after reacting to a heavy challenge from Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal. The Arsenal youngster made contact with Neal with his foot, prompting the referee to dismiss him for violent conduct.

The match ended 1-1 before Fleetwood, a League Two side, defeated the Premier League champions 5-3 on penalties to reach the next round.

The dismissal marked Dowman’s second red card this month. He was also sent off while representing England’s Under-19s.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appeared furious as the teenager left the pitch, giving him a stern look and seemingly expressing his displeasure.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: “When we prepared for the match, we were very clear on the things to respect, the things that, emotionally, we have to dominate. It was very clear.”

Football’s laws define violent conduct as using or attempting to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, regardless of whether contact occurs.

Dowman faces a three-match suspension if Arsenal’s appeal fails, potentially ruling him out of key fixtures as the club continues its domestic campaign.

The prospect of losing the teenager comes at a difficult time for the Gunners, who have limited options on the wings because Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke are all sidelined with injuries.