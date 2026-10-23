Arsenal Fear Saka Could Miss Six Weeks With Quadriceps Injury

Arsenal fear Bukayo Saka could be sidelined for at least six weeks after sustaining a quadriceps injury during their 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The England international will undergo another MRI scan on Friday to determine the severity of the injury, which forced him off during the encounter at the Allianz Arena.

According to BBC Sport, initial examinations have raised concerns that the 25-year-old winger could face a minimum six-week absence, although he may spend longer on the sidelines. Fluid around the affected muscle has made it difficult for Arsenal’s medical team to establish the full extent of the damage.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club needed further scans and specialist opinions before determining how long Saka would be unavailable.

“We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists,” Arteta said.

“When a player has to walk off the pitch, he is struggling to walk without any pain, and is restricted in movement; it is not a good sign. Let’s be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive assessment.

“He’s got another MRI as there was quite a lot of fluid in the area, so it was quite difficult to understand the extent of the injury. We will know more tomorrow.”

Saka will miss Arsenal’s Premier League home fixture against Everton on Saturday as the Gunners look to close the three-point gap on leaders Manchester City.

A prolonged absence could also rule him out of several important matches for Arsenal and England’s forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

The injury represents another setback for Saka, who suffered an Achilles problem in March that forced him to miss an international break and seven Arsenal matches. The club subsequently managed his playing time towards the end of last season and during England’s World Cup campaign.

Despite those fitness concerns, Saka made 49 appearances as Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, ending a 22-year wait for the trophy. He also started the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain but was substituted after 54 minutes.

The winger previously underwent surgery for a hamstring injury sustained in December 2024, which kept him out for 101 days during the 2024-25 campaign.

He also missed a match against Leeds United in January after suffering a hip problem during the warm-up, while another hamstring injury sidelined him for around four weeks.