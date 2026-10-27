Michael Carrick To Remain Man United Manager For Chelsea Clash

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday despite mounting pressure following the club’s poor start to the season.

BBC Sport reports that United’s hierarchy have decided to give the 45-year-old another opportunity to improve results after considering possible replacements.

Carrick supervised training on Tuesday as United prepared to end an eight-match winless run in all competitions. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving them just one place above the relegation zone.

The club have reportedly explored the possibility of appointing former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also admired by United, although his existing contract could complicate any potential move.

Carrick took interim charge in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure and secured the permanent job in May after guiding United to third place in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League.

However, his team have struggled this season, winning just one of their eight Premier League matches.

Tensions have also emerged within the club, with defender Lisandro Martinez criticising the board over a lack of investment after a 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Captain Bruno Fernandes also questioned Carrick’s tactics following a 4-1 loss to Como in their next European fixture. Fernandes was subsequently dropped to the bench for the Bournemouth game and remained an unused substitute.

Despite the defeat, United supporters chanted Carrick’s name as he walked towards the tunnel. Their anger shifted towards the players after the manager left the pitch, with Carrick gesturing towards the Stretford End in appreciation of the backing.

“It wasn’t a farewell from me,” Carrick told Sky Sports.

“I’ve mixed emotions; I’m feeling it for my players, they’re going through a tough spell. Some of it we can help, some of it the situation unravels, and the boys are feeling it at the moment.

“Mixed emotions for the supporters to respond in that way. To have that connection with the supporters, it’s mixed emotions; it’ll take a bit of time to digest, but I certainly appreciate their support.

“The situation is where we are, and we haven’t had results or performances that have been good enough.”

Carrick was also at United’s training ground on Monday, despite the first-team squad being given the day off. Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada were also seen arriving at the facility, with Carrick leaving at about 17:00 GMT.

Howe, 48, is available after leaving Newcastle last summer, although United would reportedly have to pay a multi-million-pound compensation package following his resignation with three years remaining on his contract.

Nagelsmann, 39, is also understood to be aware of United’s interest after leaving his position as Germany head coach following their quarter-final exit at the 2026 World Cup.