Mikel Urges Alonso To Give Estevao More Game Time Amid Chelsea Exit Fears

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has urged manager Xabi Alonso to give Estevao more playing time, warning that the teenager could become frustrated and consider leaving the club.

Estevao has struggled to secure regular starts amid competition for attacking places at Stamford Bridge, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro among those competing for opportunities.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Mikel praised Estevao’s performances and called on Alonso to involve him more consistently, even if he does not start matches.

“I just think what Estevao did last season, since joining the football club, he’s been superb, he’s been brilliant,” Mikel said. “Okay, maybe don’t start him in games. But bring him on in the second half because he is brilliant.”

The former Nigeria international said the Brazilian youngster had already shown his quality when introduced as a substitute and insisted Chelsea must ensure he remains an important part of their plans.

“We can see glimpses of that when he comes on the pitch; he’s given us so much joy, so I want to see him play. Not a criticism of Xabi Alonso, but it’s something that he needs to look at,” Mikel Obi said.

“We have a young player; the last thing we want to see him do is leave the football club. There are rumours now that he’s frustrated and wants to leave the club. We don’t want to see that.”