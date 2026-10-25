Xabi Alonso Admits Chelsea Fell Short In Defeat To Tottenham

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has admitted his side failed to meet expectations after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Blues struggled to convert their chances at Stamford Bridge, with Tottenham goalkeeper Antonín Kinský making several important saves to deny the hosts.

Chelsea’s hopes of securing a positive result suffered a major setback in the second half when goalkeeper Mike Penders scored an own goal to put Tottenham ahead. Their task became more difficult when Cole Palmer received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Mathys Tel then sealed Tottenham’s win with a late second goal, handing Chelsea a disappointing defeat following their recent league wins over Bournemouth and Everton.

Alonso accepted responsibility for the result, insisting that the entire squad must share the blame for the performance.

“We all take the blame for the result and for the performance,” Alonso said after the match. “Today we were not at our best. I felt that in the second half, the game was even and could have gone either way. Once we conceded that first goal, and then with the red card, it was difficult.”

The Spaniard said the contest had remained closely fought before Penders’ own goal changed the course of the match.

“In the second half, it was tight, with some half-chances for them and half-chances for us. It was about taking a moment, and once we conceded the first goal, it conceded everything,” he added. “Then, when we wanted to have a reaction, we got the red card. Then it went the other way.”

Alonso urged his players to learn from the setback and improve their performances in subsequent matches.

“We can do better. It’s one to reflect on after this big game against a good opponent. And as for the performance, it’s one we must improve.”