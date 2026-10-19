De Zerbi Bans Mobile Phones During Meals To Revive Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has banned mobile phones during meals in a bid to improve team spirit and revive the club’s struggling Premier League campaign.

The Italian restricted mobile phones during a recent training camp in Marbella, Spain, where he encouraged players to communicate more and build stronger relationships away from the pitch.

Tottenham have endured a poor start to the season, failing to win any of their opening six league matches and scoring just three goals. The results have left Spurs bottom of the table ahead of Monday’s meeting with newly promoted Coventry City.

De Zerbi believes better relationships within the squad could help players take greater responsibility and improve their performances.

“We worked on the pitch, we stayed together,” he said. “We removed phones from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to stay together, and to speak, because now it’s like [on the phone] all the time.

“We had two or three important meetings speaking about football and our situation, [for] everyone to take responsibility. Nothing more. Some dinners just for the players, some dinners with the staff.”

The restriction requires players to put their devices aside during breakfast, lunch and dinner, creating more opportunities for face-to-face conversations.

De Zerbi also arranged separate dinners for players and coaching staff as part of efforts to improve communication and foster a stronger sense of unity within the dressing room.