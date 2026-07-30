Coach Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has stepped down as Newcastle United head coach after almost five years in charge, bringing an end to one of the most successful managerial spells in the club’s recent history.

The decision followed discussions with the club’s hierarchy over the past 48 hours, although Eddie Howe had begun considering his future several weeks earlier.

Despite the uncertainty, he continued preparing the squad for Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 23 before the move was finalised.

His departure comes at a turbulent time for the Magpies. Newcastle have already sanctioned the sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, while captain Bruno Guimaraes remains the subject of strong interest from Arsenal. Last summer, striker Alexander Isak also left for Liverpool in a British record £125 million deal.

Those departures are understood to have influenced Howe’s thinking as he weighed up the club’s prospects ahead of the new campaign. While he believed Newcastle could continue progressing, that confidence depended on significant additions to the squad.

The club have recruited 20-year-old winger Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim for £42 million, 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax for £23 million and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, 20, from Reims for £18.5 million.

However, Newcastle recently missed out on Johan Manzambi, who opted to join Aston Villa instead, dealing another setback to the club’s summer plans.

Howe leaves with his reputation firmly secured on Tyneside. Appointed in November 2021 shortly after Newcastle’s takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, he guided the club away from relegation before transforming them into regular European contenders.

His finest achievement came in 2025 when Newcastle lifted the Carabao Cup, ending a 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy. He also led the club into the Champions League on two occasions after securing top-five Premier League finishes, with Newcastle reaching their furthest stage in the competition last season.

Yet last season proved far more difficult. Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League and suffered an 8-3 aggregate defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League last 16. Frustration also grew after home and away defeats to fierce rivals Sunderland.

Howe’s final match in charge ended in a disappointing 4-1 pre-season defeat to Championship side Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Reports suggest the 47-year-old informed the club he wanted to take a break from football, with both parties agreeing to an amicable separation.

Newcastle have already begun the search for a successor, with sporting director Ross Wilson and chief executive David Hopkinson leading the process.

German coach Matthias Jaissle has emerged as the leading candidate. The 38-year-old, currently in charge of Al Ahli, has built a reputation for attacking, high-intensity football and has enjoyed success in Asian club competition. Like Newcastle, Al Ahli are owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.