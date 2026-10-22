Fabregas Regrets Telling Como To Ease Off In 4-1 Win Over Man United

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has admitted he regrets asking his players to slow down during the closing stages of their 4-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday, October 22.

The Serie A side dominated Michael Carrick’s team at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, with Nico Paz scoring twice, while Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also got on the scoresheet.

However, substitute Joshua Zirkzee scored a late consolation for United after Fabregas instructed his players to conserve energy ahead of Saturday’s Serie A trip to Sassuolo.

“I regret maybe the last 10 minutes when I was the one telling the team to slow down the pace because there was another game and maybe with a 4-0 lead they could have managed something,” Fabregas said.

“I told Tasos Douvikas not to run anymore, to stay in the middle, and maybe that is what I regret, because I’m the first one who always pushes the fight until the end. That goal hurt me.”

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder accepted responsibility for the late goal but praised his players for their pressing, intensity and commitment throughout the contest.

“I am extremely happy with the way the players applied everything we tried to do, not only in terms of quality, which was high, but also in terms of the way we were pressing relentlessly until the 85th minute,” he added.

Fabregas said the victory represented another important step in Como’s efforts to establish a clear identity and playing philosophy.

“We are trying to create a culture at the club, a style of play and an identity. Tonight was another convincing moment for us,” he said.

The Spaniard also expressed pride in beating a club with Manchester United’s history, particularly given Como’s own struggles over the years.

“I cannot lie to you about the fact that beating Manchester United was not a source of pride. We know the history of our club, and how much it has suffered over the years,” he said.

Despite his frustration at conceding late, Fabregas said his greatest satisfaction came from watching his players execute his preferred style of football.

“They made me enjoy tonight, but not so much because of the win, rather because of the result, because they played the way I love my team to play, with belief, with quality, with a clear mind, with aggression, and with ferocious pressing,” he said.