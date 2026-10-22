Carragher Slams Fernandes Over Carrick Criticism After Man Utd’s 4-1 Defeat

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has described Bruno Fernandes’ public criticism of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick as a disgrace following their 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 21.

Fernandes questioned United’s tactical approach after the match at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, raising concerns about the team’s pressing and lack of bravery against the Italian side.

Carrick, meanwhile, blamed his players’ lack of running for the disappointing result, adding to the scrutiny surrounding United’s performance and Fernandes’ comments.

Speaking after the match, Carragher criticised the United captain for questioning his manager publicly, arguing that Fernandes should show greater respect to Carrick for his influence on the midfielder’s performances last season.

“For Fernandes to do that, it’s a disgrace. Last season he was Player of the Year. That was due to Michael Carrick coming in as manager; he wouldn’t have got that award without Carrick putting him back in his right position,” Carragher said.

The former England international also suggested that Fernandes’ reaction stemmed from his substitution during the game, accusing the midfielder of allowing his frustration to influence his comments.

“His attitude and the way he goes about things, it’s not right. He’s reacted like that because he was brought off and he’s been embarrassed by the manager,” he added.

Carragher also questioned Fernandes’ understanding of pressing, claiming that his movement often disrupts United’s defensive organisation rather than helping the team maintain its shape.

“He talks about pressing, whether it’s man-to-man or zonal, but for years Bruno Fernandes has meant United can’t press. He runs all over the place like a kid in the schoolyard for the supporters. They think he’s working hard; he’s not. He’s killing the rest of the team by doing it,” Carragher said.

The pundit further argued that Fernandes’ public criticism was inappropriate for a player wearing the Manchester United captain’s armband, particularly given his assessment of the midfielder’s performances this season.

“It’s a disgrace that he’s called out the manager considering how he’s performed this season. It’s an awful attitude and not what a Manchester United captain should be,” he added.

United suffered a difficult evening against Como, with Nico Paz scoring twice while Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon also found the net in a commanding 4-1 win.