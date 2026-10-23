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Bruno Fernandes’ Cheshire Home Burgled While Man United Played Como

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By Ernest Victor
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Key Takeaways

  • Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ Cheshire home was burgled on October 21 while he was in Italy for United’s match against Como.
  • Cheshire Police said officers responded after a caller reported three unknown men in a neighbouring garden; the BBC reported suspects spent under five minutes inside.
  • Detective Inspector David Jarvis said the investigation remained in its early stages, while Cheshire Police declined to confirm or deny the victim’s identity.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ home in Cheshire was burgled on Wednesday, October 21, while the midfielder was in Italy with his team for their match against Como.

Bruno Fernandes, 32, was away with United when intruders entered his property. His family were also away at the time.

According to the BBC, the suspects spent less than five minutes inside the house before police arrived.

Cheshire Police said officers responded to reports of suspicious activity after a caller reported seeing “three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property”.

Police confirmed that a burglary had occurred at the address but declined to confirm or deny the identity of the victim, according to a BBC report.

Detective Inspector David Jarvis of Macclesfield Proactive CID said investigations were ongoing.

“The investigation is in its early stages at this time, and we’re committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible,” he said.

The burglary adds to a series of incidents involving footballers whose homes have been targeted while they are away on club duty.

Manchester City midfielder Ruben Dias and his former girlfriend, Maya Jama, were victims of a similar burglary in January while Dias was away for a Champions League match against Galatasaray.

Other footballers whose homes have been burgled in the same vein include Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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