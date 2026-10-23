Bruno Fernandes’ Cheshire Home Burgled While Man United Played Como

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’ home in Cheshire was burgled on Wednesday, October 21, while the midfielder was in Italy with his team for their match against Como.

Bruno Fernandes, 32, was away with United when intruders entered his property. His family were also away at the time.

According to the BBC, the suspects spent less than five minutes inside the house before police arrived.

Cheshire Police said officers responded to reports of suspicious activity after a caller reported seeing “three unknown men in the rear garden of a neighbouring property”.

Police confirmed that a burglary had occurred at the address but declined to confirm or deny the identity of the victim, according to a BBC report.

Detective Inspector David Jarvis of Macclesfield Proactive CID said investigations were ongoing.

“The investigation is in its early stages at this time, and we’re committed to doing all we can to trace the people responsible,” he said.

The burglary adds to a series of incidents involving footballers whose homes have been targeted while they are away on club duty.

Manchester City midfielder Ruben Dias and his former girlfriend, Maya Jama, were victims of a similar burglary in January while Dias was away for a Champions League match against Galatasaray.

Other footballers whose homes have been burgled in the same vein include Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.