Bruno Fernandes Wins 2026 PFA Player Of The Year Award (Full List Of Winners)

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the 2026 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year.

Fernandes was announced at the 53rd annual PFA Awards ceremony at the Manchester Opera House in Manchester, United Kingdom, on Tuesday.

The Portuguese midfielder received the prestigious honour after being voted the best player of the 2025/26 season by his fellow professionals.

Naija News reports that Fernandes won the prestigious award after beating five other nominees in the men’s category.

The nominees were Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki, as well as Arsenal trio Declan Rice, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães.

The 2026 Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards also recognised standout performers across English football, with players from the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Women’s Super League (WSL) and WSL 2 honoured at the ceremony.

A total of 74 awards were presented during the event, with former England international Karen Carney and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish also getting PFA Merit Awards.

Here is the list of winners by category.

Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year

Winner: Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City)

O’Reilly claimed the award ahead of Manchester City teammate Rayan Cherki, Arsenal youngster Max Dowman, Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha.

Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year

Winner: Olivia Smith (Arsenal)

Smith retained the award for a second consecutive year, finishing ahead of Laura Blindkilde Brown, Veerle Buurman, Freya Godfrey, Tōko Koga and Alyssa Thompson.

League Two PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Aaron Drinan (Swindon Town)

Drinan won the award ahead of Sammy Braybrooke, Michael Cheek, Callum Paterson, Mitch Pinnock and Omar Sowunmi.

League Two PFA Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Mathew Hudson (Oldham Athletic)

Defenders: Omar Sowunmi (Bromley), Kelland Watts (Cambridge United), Jack Sanders (MK Dons), James Gibbons (Cambridge United)

Midfielders: Alex Gilbey (MK Dons), Mitch Pinnock (Bromley), Sammy Braybrooke (Chesterfield)

Forwards: Aaron Drinan (Swindon Town), Michael Cheek (Bromley), Callum Paterson (MK Dons)

League One PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Dom Ballard (Leyton Orient)

Ballard took the award after an impressive campaign, beating Amario Cozier-Duberry, David McGoldrick, Jack Moylan, Oliver Norwood and Kyle Wootton.

League One PFA Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: George Wickens (Lincoln City)

Defenders: Sonny Bradley (Lincoln City), Tendayi Darikwa (Lincoln City), Perry Ng (Cardiff City), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

Midfielders: Oliver Norwood (Stockport County), Lewis Wing (Reading), Jack Moylan (Lincoln City)

Forwards: Dom Ballard (Leyton Orient), Kyle Wootton (Stockport County), Amario Cozier-Duberry (Bolton Wanderers)

Championship PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Hackney won the Championship’s top individual prize ahead of Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Carl Rushworth, Žan Vipotnik and Haji Wright.

Championship PFA Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Carl Rushworth (Coventry City)

Defenders: Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City), Bobby Thomas (Coventry City), Tristan Crama (Millwall), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton)

Midfielders: Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Matt Grimes (Coventry City), Jack Rudoni (Coventry City)

Forwards: Žan Vipotnik (Swansea City), Haji Wright (Coventry City), Femi Azeez (Millwall)

WSL 2 PFA Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City)

Crosthwaite claimed the prize ahead of Ellie Brazil, Abbie Larkin, Emily Syme, Ashleigh Weerden and Sophie Whitehouse.

WSL 2 PFA Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Defenders: Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace), Neve Herron (Birmingham City), Rebecca McKenna (Birmingham City), Mari Ward (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Emily Syme (Bristol City), Jordan Nobbs (Newcastle United), Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Lily Crosthwaite (Birmingham City), Ashleigh Weerden (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year

Winner: Olivia Smith (Arsenal)

Smith became a two-time winner of the award after another impressive season with Arsenal.

PFA WSL Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Tōko Koga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea), Emily Fox (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal), Jessica Park (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bunny Shaw (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Lauren James (Chelsea)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Igor Thiago (Brentford)