Man United, Leeds United Eye Nigerian Defenders Bassey, Sanusi

Manchester United and Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Super Eagles defenders Calvin Bassey and Zaidu Sanusi as they prepare to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United have identified Bassey as a potential signing following his impressive performances for Fulham, where the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the club’s most consistent players despite their struggles this season.

According to TEAMtalk, United’s recruitment department have been monitoring the Nigerian international, whose performances have also earned him the captain’s armband at Craven Cottage.

Bassey’s contract expires next summer, although Fulham have the option to extend it by another year. The London club are keen to secure his long-term future but face competition from several interested clubs.

The Red Devils are planning a major squad rebuild in 2027, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire all approaching the final months of their contracts. Martinez is also reportedly considering leaving Old Trafford, with Barcelona having made enquiries about his availability.

Bassey’s Premier League experience and ability to operate at both centre-back and left-back make him an attractive option for United. However, Newcastle United, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his situation.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are reportedly preparing an approach for another Nigerian defender, Sanusi, when the January transfer window opens.

According to Football Insider, Leeds manager Daniel Farke wants to strengthen his left-back position and has identified the Porto defender as a potential signing.

The 29-year-old could provide competition for Sweden international Gabriel Gudmundsson, who joined Leeds in 2025 and has impressed with his performances.

Leeds have considered signing Sanusi in the previous two transfer windows and have continued to monitor his situation. His contract with Porto expires next summer, while the Portuguese club are reportedly unwilling to offer him a new deal.

This could allow Leeds to negotiate a reduced transfer fee in January rather than wait until the defender becomes a free agent.

Sanusi joined Porto from Santa Clara in 2020 and has since won two Primeira Liga titles. He has also made 32 appearances for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.