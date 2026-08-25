Leeds United, Rangers Co-owner Jed York Jailed In Ohio Prostitution Case

Leeds United and Rangers co-owner Jed York has been jailed in Ohio after his arrest over allegations of soliciting prostitution.

The 45-year-old San Francisco 49ers owner pleaded not guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. A no guilty plea allows a conviction without a formal admission of guilt.

York appeared before Columbiana County Municipal Court after the East Palestine Police Department brought the case, which was filed on Monday. He received a one-day jail sentence for each offence, with both terms to run concurrently, and received credit for time already served.

The court also fined York $150 for disorderly conduct and $1,000 for possessing criminal tools. Records show that the court denied an expungement request on the same day.

According to US media reports, court documents alleged that York responded to an advertisement for prostitution posted by undercover officers working with an Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force. He allegedly arranged sexual activity with a woman in exchange for $140, or about £103.

Prosecutors reduced the original charge as part of a plea agreement. The criminal tools charge reportedly related to the phone York used to respond to the advertisement.

York holds ownership interests in Leeds and Rangers through 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm linked to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. He serves as the chief executive and principal owner of the 49ers but does not take part in Rangers’ day-to-day operations.

A consortium led by US businessman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises acquired a controlling 51% stake in Rangers in May 2025. Cavenagh became chairman after the takeover.

49ers Enterprises also began investing in Leeds in 2018 before taking full control of the Premier League club in 2023.

The 49ers said: “As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

The NFL added: “We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.”