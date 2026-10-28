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Janssen Questions Arokodare’s Ajax Playing Time Over Loan Status

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By Ernest Victor
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Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare
Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare

Key Takeaways

  • Former Netherlands midfielder Theo Janssen questioned whether Tolu Arokodare’s loan status at Ajax and Marcos Leonardo’s permanent signing influence the Nigerian striker’s playing time.
  • Arokodare has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances for Ajax, including the winner against Sparta Rotterdam on October 25.
  • Arokodare is reportedly open to joining Ajax permanently if the club improve his salary terms, while Ajax are reportedly interested in retaining him.

Former Netherlands midfielder Theo Janssen has questioned whether Tolu Arokodare’s loan status is limiting the Nigerian striker’s playing time at Ajax despite his impressive performances.

Janssen raised the issue during an appearance on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo programme, suggesting that Ajax’s decision to sign Marcos Leonardo permanently could influence the coach’s selection decisions.

“It has to do with money that he does not always play,” Janssen said, as quoted by Headtopics.

“Tolu is on loan, and Leonardo was bought. Do you think the trainer decides this?”

The former midfielder argued that Arokodare deserved more opportunities, praising the striker’s physical strength, finishing ability and personality.

“He is a nice guy when you hear him talk. He is strong and can score a goal. He is just a good player,” Janssen added.

Arokodare has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions since joining Ajax, strengthening his case for a more regular role in the team.

The 25-year-old scored the winner in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on October 25. He also reached 100 career goals during the club’s match against Atalanta on October 22.

Ajax signed the Nigerian on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 29 after he struggled to establish himself during his first season at Molineux.

Reports indicate that Ajax are covering his full wages and paying a loan fee, with additional payments linked to European qualification. The agreement reportedly includes an option to sign him permanently for about €22m.

Arokodare is reportedly open to making the move permanent, provided Ajax improve his salary terms. The Dutch club are also said to be interested in retaining the striker beyond the current season.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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