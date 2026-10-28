Janssen Questions Arokodare’s Ajax Playing Time Over Loan Status

Former Netherlands midfielder Theo Janssen has questioned whether Tolu Arokodare’s loan status is limiting the Nigerian striker’s playing time at Ajax despite his impressive performances.

Janssen raised the issue during an appearance on Ziggo Sport’s Rondo programme, suggesting that Ajax’s decision to sign Marcos Leonardo permanently could influence the coach’s selection decisions.

“It has to do with money that he does not always play,” Janssen said, as quoted by Headtopics.

“Tolu is on loan, and Leonardo was bought. Do you think the trainer decides this?”

The former midfielder argued that Arokodare deserved more opportunities, praising the striker’s physical strength, finishing ability and personality.

“He is a nice guy when you hear him talk. He is strong and can score a goal. He is just a good player,” Janssen added.

Arokodare has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions since joining Ajax, strengthening his case for a more regular role in the team.

The 25-year-old scored the winner in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on October 25. He also reached 100 career goals during the club’s match against Atalanta on October 22.

Ajax signed the Nigerian on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 29 after he struggled to establish himself during his first season at Molineux.

Reports indicate that Ajax are covering his full wages and paying a loan fee, with additional payments linked to European qualification. The agreement reportedly includes an option to sign him permanently for about €22m.

Arokodare is reportedly open to making the move permanent, provided Ajax improve his salary terms. The Dutch club are also said to be interested in retaining the striker beyond the current season.