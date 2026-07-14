Wolves Leave Arokodare Out Of Pre-Season Squad Amid Fiorentina Interest

Super Eagles striker, Tolu Arokodare, has been left out of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ pre-season training squad, adding further weight to reports that he could be on his way out of Molineux this summer.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, revealed that the Nigerian forward was not included in Wolves’ squad as preparations for the new campaign got underway, with uncertainty over his future continuing to grow.

Serie A club, Fiorentina, remain keen on signing the 25-year-old despite having an opening offer turned down by Wolves. Talks between both clubs are still ongoing, and the Italian side are optimistic a deal can be reached in the coming days.

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are also keeping tabs on the striker’s situation. However, Arokodare is said to prefer a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues and is not interested in joining a club in Turkey.

The forward is under contract with Wolves until 2029, while the Premier League club also have the option to extend the agreement by another year.

With no pressure to cash in, Wolves are expected to demand a substantial fee before allowing the Nigeria international to leave.

Fiorentina see Arokodare as a major addition to bolster their attack ahead of the new Serie A campaign, with negotiations continuing as both clubs work towards a possible agreement.