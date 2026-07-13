Transfer Updates: Álvarez, Kane, Guardiola, Manzambi, Wharton, Marmoush, Others

Arsenal are stepping up their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. The Independent reports the Gunners want to complete a transfer deal for the Argentina international before pre-season ends, although negotiations are expected to be difficult with Atletico valuing the 26-year-old at more than €150m.

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi. The Athletic reports the Switzerland international has chosen Villa over Newcastle United, with Champions League football proving decisive in the 20-year-old’s transfer decision.

Bayern Munich remain confident Harry Kane will commit his future to the club. Teamtalk claims talks over a new long-term contract are progressing well despite continued interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has emerged as a leading candidate for the Italy job. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Spaniard is on the Italian FA’s shortlist following Paolo Maldini’s appointment as technical director.

Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemović continues to attract Premier League interest. Corriere dello Sport reports Newcastle United, Sunderland, Leeds United and Bournemouth are all monitoring the Bosnia-Herzegovina centre-back.

Chelsea are considering a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. CaughtOffside claims the Blues are now leading the race after Liverpool and Manchester United cooled their interest in the England international.

Roma are targeting Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Serie A club are exploring a move for the 22-year-old Argentina international and are also interested in Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira.

Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vítek is attracting interest from Celtic. Football Insider reports the Scottish champions have been impressed by the Czech Republic Under-20 international following his successful loan spell at Bristol City.

Atalanta have opened contract talks with Ederson after the Brazil midfielder’s proposed move to Manchester United collapsed. L’Eco di Bergamo reports Newcastle United remain interested in the 27-year-old.

Sunderland are hoping to make Roma winger Matías Soulé their first signing of the summer. The Northern Echo claims the Argentina international is valued at around £30m.

Newcastle have also held transfer talks over Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The Chronicle reports the Japan international is a leading candidate as the Magpies search for a new first-choice goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are both monitoring Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush. Teamtalk says the Egypt international is expected to hold crucial talks over his future before making a decision.

Inter Milan remain determined to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Talksport reports the Serie A club are preparing an improved bid after their opening €25m offer was rejected by the Reds.

Arsenal could also enter the transfer market for a new winger if Leandro Trossard joins Besiktas. Fabrizio Romano reports Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers remains the club’s priority target, while Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis is another player under consideration.

Galatasaray have opened negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt over midfielder Can Uzun. Sky Germany reports the Türkiye international is open to the move, with his valuation believed to be around €60m.