Braga Sign Adebisi Olamikun From Inter Lagos, Arokodare Rejects Trabzonspor Move

Portuguese club Sporting Braga have completed the signing of promising Nigerian defender Adebisi Olamikun from the newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Inter Lagos.

Inter Lagos confirmed the transfer on their official 𝕏 account on Sunday, July 12, bringing an end to the 18-year-old’s spell with the Lagos-based club.

Reports via Complete Sports claim Olamikun has signed a long-term contract worth around €50,000. The youngster has already arrived in Portugal, where he will begin with Braga’s youth side as he targets a place in the senior team.

According to Transfermarkt, Olamikun becomes the eighth Nigerian to join Braga. Former Super Eagles defender and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner Elderson Echiejile is among the Nigerians who have previously represented the Portuguese outfit.

Meanwhile, Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare has reportedly rejected the chance to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor despite the club’s renewed interest.

The 25-year-old is expected to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Trabzonspor have submitted an official bid in an attempt to sign the forward, but Sky Sports reports that Arokodare is unwilling to move to Turkey. His preference is to continue his career in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Serie A side Fiorentina are also monitoring the striker, but their opening loan proposal was swiftly rejected by Wolves because it fell below the club’s valuation.

Arokodare remains under contract at Molineux until 2029, with Wolves holding the option to extend the deal by a further year.