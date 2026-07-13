Manchester United Complete £50m Signing Of Andrey Santos From Chelsea

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £50 million.

The Premier League club confirmed the arrival of Andrey Santos, 22, with the transfer comprising a fixed £48 million fee, £2 million in performance-related add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Santos has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, as United continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Brazil international joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 but spent much of his time away from Stamford Bridge on loan.

His development accelerated during 18 months at RC Strasbourg, where he helped the French side qualify for the UEFA Conference League and was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month in March 2024.

He returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2025 and was part of the squad that lifted the FIFA Club World Cup. Santos leaves the west London club after making 47 first-team appearances.

Confirming his departure, Chelsea said: “Andrey Santos has completed a permanent transfer to Manchester United.

“The midfielder arrived at Chelsea in 2023, signing from Vasco Da Gama in his homeland Brazil and went on to develop into a full Brazil international during his three-year stay with the club.

“Part of that included an 18-month loan spell with RC Strasbourg, where he helped the club qualify for the UEFA Conference League and was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month in March 2024.

“Santos returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2025, becoming part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup, and he leaves Stamford Bridge having made a total of 47 appearances for the Blues.

“Everyone at Chelsea would like to thank Andrey for his efforts during his time at the club and we wish him well for the next stage of his career.”

United view Santos as a key addition to their midfield, with the Brazilian hoping to establish himself as a regular after struggling for consistent opportunities at Chelsea.

The move could be the first of two completed by the Red Devils this week, with Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans also linked following the collapse of a proposed deal for Atalanta’s Ederson over a medical issue.