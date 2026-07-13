Paulo Dybala Extends Deal With Roma, Tielemans Moves To Manchester United

AS Roma have confirmed that their Argentine forward, Paulo Dybala has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Serie A club until June 30, 2027.

Paulo Dybala joined Roma on a free transfer from Juventus in 2022 and is set to feature in the UEFA Champions League with the club next season.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Dybala’s new contract is worth just under €3 million per year, plus bonuses, and does not include an extension clause. His previous deal reportedly earned him €8 million annually.

Confirming the agreement, Roma said: “AS Roma is delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Paulo Dybala to extend his contract until June 30, 2027.

“Dybala arrived in the capital in the summer of 2022. He ignited fans’ passion from day one, emerging as the team’s technical linchpin and leader both on and off the pitch. He has made 140 appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals.

“The story between Roma and ‘La Joya’ will continue to write new chapters.

“Let’s move forward together, Paulo!”

The 32-year-old made 27 appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans after activating the €41 million release clause in his Aston Villa contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano announced via 𝕏: “BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO!

“United activate €41m release clause in Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder.

“Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday.”

In Japan, J-League side Avispa Fukuoka have completed the signing of former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu.

The club said: “Welcome! Welcome to Avispa Fukuoka. Let’s fight together.”

Romeu added: “I can’t wait to play for Avispa Fukuoka. Let’s celebrate many victories together!”

Elsewhere, the Croatian Football Federation has appointed Slaven Bilic as the new head coach of the national team following Zlatko Dalic’s departure.

The federation said: “Upon the proposal of Marijan Kustic, President of the Croatian Football Federation, the Executive Committee of the Federation unanimously appoints Slaven Bilic as Head Coach of the Croatian National Team!

“We wish him good luck and every success!”

Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli have also reached an agreement to sign Portugal winger Francisco Trincão from Sporting for a fixed fee of $45 million, with a further $5 million in add-ons.

Romano wrote: “Francisco Trincão to Al Ahli, here we go! Exclusive story confirmed and deal in place.

“Paperwork being exchanged with Sporting after sorting $45m fixed fee and $5m add-ons for Portuguese winger.

“Al Ahli have their replacement for Riyadh Mahrez.”