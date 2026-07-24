Arokodare Denies Wolves Training Row Amid Transfer Speculation

Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare has dismissed reports of a training ground dispute at Wolverhampton Wanderers, insisting he remains fully committed to the Championship club despite growing uncertainty over his future.

Naija News reports that Tolu Arokodare, 25, released a statement after claims emerged that Wolves stopped him from training with the first team earlier this week as transfer interest intensified.

“I was very surprised and disappointed to see the media reports, many of which are inaccurate,” Arokodare said.

“Throughout my career, I have always taken great pride in conducting myself professionally and maintaining the highest training standards.

“My commitment has always been to prepare myself as well as possible so that I can contribute to my teammates and the club whenever I am called upon.

“I remain under contract with Wolves, and my only intention is to fulfil my responsibilities professionally by training, doing my job, and contributing to the team in accordance with that contract.”

His response followed reports that Monday’s training session was cancelled after he allegedly refused to leave the pitch when told not to train with the first team. It was also claimed that extra security was deployed at Wolves’ Compton Park training ground on Tuesday to stop him from returning.

The uncertainty comes during a period of major change at the club. Cesar Peixoto recently replaced Rob Edwards as manager after Wolves finished bottom of the Premier League and suffered relegation last season.

Arokodare scored six goals in 38 appearances during the campaign and has been linked with several clubs this summer. Serie A sides Genoa and Fiorentina are among his reported admirers, with Fiorentina said to have had an offer turned down.

The Nigerian also rejected a move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, while Ajax have also been credited with an interest.

The striker’s omission from Wolves’ pre-season friendly against Maidenhead United added further weight to speculation that he could leave before the transfer window closes.

The situation has drawn additional attention because it comes soon after FIFA introduced new regulations on player status and transfers following an agreement with the global players’ union, FIFPRO.

Under the revised rules, clubs are barred from isolating contracted players from the first-team squad or using separate training groups to pressure them into accepting transfers.

Explaining the changes, FIFPRO said: “Players will be better protected from abusive practices. Demoting players, forcing them to train in isolation as a form of pressure, withholding passports or abusing registration procedures are now expressly prohibited. These practices have affected too many players for too long and have no place in modern football.”