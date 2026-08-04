Ajax Sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen On Loan From Barcelona

Ajax have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Dutch club confirming the deal on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Germany international arrives in Amsterdam after Barcelona agreed to let him leave temporarily. His arrival strengthens Ajax’s goalkeeping department ahead of the new season as the club looks to challenge for domestic honours and compete in Europe.

Ter Stegen, who was born in Mönchengladbach on April 30, 1992, began his senior career with hometown club Borussia Mönchengladbach. He made 127 appearances over three and a half seasons before earning a move to Barcelona in 2014.

During a glittering spell in Spain, the goalkeeper featured 423 times for the Catalan club and collected an impressive list of honours, including the UEFA Champions League and seven La Liga titles.

The 44-cap Germany international spent the second half of last season on loan at Girona, where he played under head coach Míchel Sánchez before returning to Barcelona.

Ajax adviser Jordi Cruijff welcomed the signing, describing Ter Stegen as a major addition to the squad after a lengthy pursuit.

“Marc has an outstanding track record, and his qualities are widely recognised. He is an immediate addition to our squad. Marc and I know each other well, and I’m looking forward to working with him again. We have been working on bringing him here for quite some time, so we’re very pleased that he has signed his contract and can now get started,” Cruijff said.

The move also reunites Ter Stegen with Cruijff, with the pair having previously worked together during their time in Spanish football.