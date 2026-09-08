Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez Demands More Energy From Tolu Arokodare

Ajax coach Míchel Sánchez has called on Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare to show more energy and determination after scoring in the club’s 3-1 defeat to PSV in the Eredivisie.

Arokodare started Saturday’s match at the Johan Cruijff Arena and cancelled out Ricardo Pepi’s fourth-minute opener with Ajax’s equaliser in the 23rd minute. The Nigerian striker, however, was substituted in the 61st minute, with Kasper Dolberg coming on as Míchel looked to inject more energy into the attack.

The Ajax coach said Arokodare had struggled to reach his best level and that the team needed fresh legs to press PSV and create spaces behind their defence.

“Due to a lack of energy. He is a player we all support,” Míchel said, in quotes carried by Ajax Showtime.

“Perhaps he wasn’t playing at his best level and we needed fresh legs to press and try to find space in behind the defence.”

Míchel also admitted that he was unhappy with Arokodare’s early involvement in the game, insisting the striker needed to do more as Ajax’s focal point.

“We said that he would be important as a focal point. He had to enable us to hold onto the ball and allow us to play as a team. I wasn’t pleased with his first actions,” he said.

“Ultimately, I am very passionate, and so is he. From the sidelines, we see everything much more clearly. I have asked him to put more determination and energy into his actions.”

PSV restored their lead through Lutsharel Geertruida in first-half stoppage time before Esmir Bajraktarević added a third goal in the 92nd minute. The result leaves Ajax sixth in the Eredivisie with seven points from four matches.