Arokodare Omitted From Wolves Squad After Training Ground Dispute

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has been left out of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ squad for Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Maidenhead United after an alleged disciplinary incident at the club’s Compton Park training ground.

The Nigerian forward’s future at Molineux has been thrown into fresh doubt, with Serie A clubs Genoa and Fiorentina continuing to monitor his situation ahead of the new campaign.

According to journalist Nathan Judah, Wolves were forced to cancel a first-team training session after Tolu Arokodare allegedly refused to leave the pitch when instructed not to train with the squad. The club also tightened security at Compton Park the following day.

Judah wrote: “Understand Wolves training was cancelled yesterday following Tolu Arokodare’s refusal to leave the pitch when asked not to train with squad. Cesar Peixoto seemingly not tolerating ‘player power’ & poor discipline levels. Extra security enforced today at Compton Park to make sure he was not at training ground. Arokodare will not be part of the squad travelling to Maidenhead United tomorrow night.”

The reported fallout has seen the 25-year-old excluded from first-team activities, while manager Cesar Peixoto has omitted him from the squad for the Maidenhead United fixture.

Arokodare’s first season in England has proved difficult since his €26 million move from Belgian club KRC Genk. He managed just three Premier League goals in 33 appearances as Wolves finished bottom of the table and were relegated to the Championship.

His campaign was also disrupted by disciplinary issues. In April, he was fined and temporarily dropped after being identified as the aggressor in a dressing-room altercation with teammate Mateus Mane following a 4-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Peixoto had already signalled the striker was no longer central to his plans by leaving him out of Wolves’ pre-season training camp in Portugal. The return of experienced forward Raul Jimenez has further reduced his chances of regular football.

Arokodare has informed Wolves that he wants to leave this summer, but negotiations have stalled because the club are reportedly holding out for more than €20 million to recoup most of their investment.

Fiorentina are said to have submitted an improved loan proposal that includes a €22 million option to buy, while Genoa remain interested. Turkish side Trabzonspor previously had a bid accepted, but the Nigeria international rejected the move as he wants to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The dispute also comes at a time when FIFA has introduced revised player protection rules under the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The changes, particularly those relating to Article 17, are aimed at preventing clubs from isolating contracted players to force transfers. Under the updated rules, players should continue training with the first team unless there is a legitimate sporting or medical reason for their exclusion.

If a club is found to have breached the regulations, FIFA can impose financial penalties, transfer restrictions and other sporting sanctions. Players may also be entitled to terminate their contracts and leave without a transfer fee if serious violations are established.