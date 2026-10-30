Carrick Reacts As Manchester United Chiefs Hold Emergency Meeting

Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick, has insisted that he is not worried about his future at the club despite growing pressure following the team’s poor run of results.

Carrick said he did not need assurances from the club’s management, adding that his attention remained on improving the team and preparing for upcoming matches.

The manager made this known during a press conference on Thursday ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday, Naija News reports.

Carrick’s statement came days after United suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, a development that further questioned his position at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports News, the defeat extended Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

The report also disclosed that the club’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, and director of football, Jason Wilcox, held a meeting at the Carrington training ground during the week to discuss the club’s next steps.

However, Carrick appeared unfazed by the speculation surrounding his future, insisting that he understood the demands and responsibilities of managing Manchester United.

“I don’t need assurances from anyone,” he said.

“I totally get the position, I get the job, the responsibility, I get what comes with that. I really don’t need any assurances from anyone in that regard.”

The former midfielder also said he was not interested in media criticism, explaining that his major concern was how the club’s supporters felt about the team’s performances.

“I don’t see it. I only see the things I need to see,” he stated.

“I don’t look for it. It doesn’t help. I’ve said it before, I care about what the supporters think. I care about how it feels in the stadium and them travelling to games – I care about what we give them and what they see.

“I genuinely don’t take any notice of anything else. I know this job and I know what we need to be better. I don’t need anyone else to tell me.”

Asked if he was surprised to still be in charge despite the questions surrounding his future, Carrick said he remained committed to his responsibilities.

“No. I’m here to do my job. I’m here to do the best for the team. I’m desperate to make things better and improve things. I’m not surprised, no,” he added.

Reports are that Carrick would remain in charge of Manchester United for Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Chelsea.