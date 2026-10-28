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Carrick, Fernandes Hold Clear-the-Air Talks After Man United Defeat

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By Ernest Victor
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File photo of Manchester United coach Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes
File photo of Manchester United coach Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes

Key Takeaways

  • Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes held clear-the-air talks after Manchester United’s three-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.
  • Carrick kept Fernandes on the bench throughout the Bournemouth match after the captain publicly criticised United’s tactics following their four-one Champions League defeat to Como.
  • Romano said Fernandes is expected to feature against Chelsea on Saturday, with United on an eight-game winless run across competitions.

Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes have held talks to resolve tensions at Manchester United following their 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, with the club captain expected to return to the team against Chelsea on Saturday.

The meeting took place at United’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday, with both men reportedly keen to put their differences behind them and focus on improving the team’s results.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the development on 𝕏 earlier today, October 28, describing the discussions as a face-to-face meeting after Carrick left Fernandes on the bench for the entire Bournemouth match.

“Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air after the Portuguese star was benched for 90 minutes against Bournemouth. Bruno, now expected to feature against Chelsea on Saturday,” Romano wrote.

The meeting followed Fernandes’ public criticism of United’s tactics after their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como. The Portugal international questioned the coaching staff’s decision not to press opponents man-to-man, arguing that the approach allowed Como to exploit spaces and grow in confidence.

Fernandes also urged his teammates to show greater courage when playing under pressure.

His comments attracted further attention when Carrick left him out of the starting line-up against Bournemouth and did not bring him on during the match. Harry Maguire wore the captain’s armband as United suffered another disappointing defeat.

United’s poor run has increased pressure on Carrick, with the team enduring an eight-game winless streak across competitions. The defeats to Como and Bournemouth have raised further questions about the manager’s position as the club struggles to find consistency.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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