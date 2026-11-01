Glasner Hints At Sixth Nottingham Forest Managerial Change After Brentford Defeat

Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has hinted that the club could appoint a sixth manager as concerns grow over their poor Premier League form following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

The result leaves Forest 19th in the table, just one point above the bottom, after losing four of their last five league matches. Their only point during that run came from a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Match of the Day after the defeat, Glasner admitted that he had made too many compromises and called for a clear direction at the club.

“It’s now time not to make compromises; it’s now time to show a clear way, and everybody has to follow,” he said.

“And if they don’t want to follow, then I guess the sixth manager will come in.”

The Austrian also promised to make changes to improve the team’s performances, insisting that Forest could not continue in their current direction.

“Today is completely clear: we have to change something, a few things,” he said.

“I have to change a few things, and I will change a few things, 100%. We can’t continue in the same way; we have to change a few things, and that’s the key.”

Forest’s display against Brentford raised further concerns, particularly as their opponents had gone four matches without a victory before Saturday’s encounter.

Neither side registered a shot on target until Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal gave Brentford the lead. Igor Thiago then doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 76th minute.

Forest managed just one shot on target throughout the match, coming two minutes after Thiago’s goal.

Glasner attributed the defeat to defensive mistakes and poor finishing, arguing that his players had controlled parts of the game but failed to create and convert meaningful opportunities.

“We are making too many mistakes in defence, and then we are down. We controlled the game,” he said.

He added: “We are making too many mistakes in our defence and we are not ruthless enough, good enough, in finishing. That’s the truth.”

Forest will attempt to end their poor run when they host Premier League leaders Manchester City next weekend.